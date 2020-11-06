Future Horizons Presents "COVID Isn’t Fair!"

Future Horizons offer books that help support teachers, parents, family members, and caretakers improve their understanding of ASD and be able to build a foundation of positive growth, both intellectually and emotionally.





- Carol Stock Kranowitz, MA Arlington, TX, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This book honestly explains the emotions kids may be going through and gives easy ways to acknowledge and deal with each."Three expressive little kids speak for us all in Jennifer Gilpin Yacio’s 'COVID-19 Isn’t Fair!' Like them, we can learn to cope by doing our angry dance, growing or cooking our food, writing or painting our thoughts, and getting together with the folks we love in a no-touch way. When the pandemic quiets down, like these children, we will use these lessons to climb over the next obstacle and the one after that."- Carol Stock Kranowitz, MA