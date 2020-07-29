Los Angeles-Area Clinic to Offer Free Rapid and Accurate COVID-19 Testing to LAPD and LASD Officers

Press Releases Thrive Medical Press Release Share Blog

As of July 29, 2020, the LAPD has reported a total of 454 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 244 are recovering at home or in self-isolation, while 272 have returned to work. In addition, LASD has had a total of 448 confirmed positive cases since the Pandemic began. Unable to perform their duties without regular and close contact with citizens, officers, who prioritize safety as part of their job and commitment to the public, are wary of potentially infecting those that they come into contact with. Additionally, officers, like other frontline workers and first responders, have the added pressure of avoiding potentially infecting their loved ones. Regular testing is the only methodology with which to bring about both a safe work environment and peace of mind - for both officers and the people they serve.



The on-going demand for testing has caused a backlog in the state and some members of the police force have had to wait 2 or 3 weeks to receive a test and then a further 3 to 5 days to get the results back. Thrive Medical offers test results in 20 minutes. Their laboratory is able to use a blood test that checks for two types of antibodies. The first indicates a current COVID-19 infection, while the other indicates a past infection. This type of rapid testing could change the game for first responders and public servants of all stripes allowing them to work in as close to a “new normal” as possible.



“I’ve spoken with police officers who are on a waiting list that is weeks long," said Dr. Jeff Nazar, Men’s Health Specialist, Thrive Medical. "This provides too much time for an officer to inadvertently spread the virus to those he/she interacts with, including loved ones. I personally know someone who was infected by her fiancé who is a police officer. It’s important to make tests readily available to everybody, especially those on the front lines.”



Thrive Medical in Tarzana serves patients throughout Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. Dr. Nazar opened Thrive as a health clinic to provide specialized care tailored to replenishing vitamins and hormones for those who are deficient. The addition of rapid COVID-19 testing is something he feels can help relieve the on-going shortage of tests that are plaguing Los Angeles and California as a whole. Dr. Nazar, himself, will start training at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department academy to be a Reserve Sheriff Deputy in September. The strictly volunteer position is his way of contributing what he can to law enforcement.



“As private citizens, it’s important for us to do our part to protect each other. Making a test that provides near immediate results available to those who interact with the public is of utmost importance to me,” adds Dr. Nazar. “People who are seeking testing should ensure that it is done at a CLIA-regulated laboratory to ensure the most accurate results and to avoid any potential harm.”



The test is available for $99 to the public but always at a 15% discounted rate for police officers and first responders. The tests will be free for police officers on Monday, August 10, 2020 in the Thrive clinic. In the forthcoming Post-Pandemic world, the advantage of rapid testing and immediate knowledge will be crucial to the continuing health and safety of both citizens and public servants alike.



Jeff Nazar

818-906-8888



www.mensthrive.com



