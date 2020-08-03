Skymedia Corporation Upgrades to Minerva 10 Platform to Power Next Generation Television Services

Minerva 10 will provide Skymedia Corporation, a leading Mongolian service provider, a unique set of capabilities including flexible content merchandising tools, advanced navigation and discovery services, smart recordings and social viewing.





“An innovative video service is key to our continued growth and success,” said Mrs. D. Narantuya, Chief Executive Officer at Skymedia Corporation Mongolia. “The Minerva 10 platform will allow us to efficiently upgrade all of our subscribers to a superior television offering.”



Besides delivering a compelling user experience, Minerva 10 provides a unique set of service management tools that allow operators to promote specific content, build thematic pages, and highlight new movies, television shows and news events. With the Minerva platform, operators worldwide are turning their pay TV service into the main delivery vehicle for their digital marketing campaigns.



“We are looking forward to powering Skymedia Corporation’s next-generation video services,” said Marco Bonomi, Regional VP Sales at Minerva. “We are pleased to be able to contribute to Skymedia’s expansion plans with our broad range of innovative client applications and service management tools.”



About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user experience anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com



About Skymedia Corporation

Skymedia Corporation is a subsidiary of Skytel Group, one of Mongolia’s leading mobile phone operators with over 500,000 active subscribers. For more information, please visit www.skytel.mn



