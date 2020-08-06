Amplifei International Given Approval to Market HAPInss Brands' New “Hemplifei” CBD Products

Through its exclusive marketing agreement, Amplifei will now offer The Hemplifei™ products with an advanced breakthrough in Endocannabinoid Nutrition (ECN).





Hemplifei’s unique blend of Water-Soluble Cannabinoids, provides a combination of holistic benefits that helps support optimal health, balance, and homeostasis which is essential to our overall wellbeing.



HAPInss customers using Hemplifei CBD products will enjoy a fully bioavailable, bioactive, nutritional support for their body, intended to improve and enhance their Endocannabinoid System. Each 2ml serving provides 20mg active ECN plus naturally occurring terpenes and cofactors essential to our health.



In addition to Hemplifei’s CBD tinctures, the Hemplifei shelf of products include an EnergyAH (25mg) capsule product and a NaturalAH (20mg) capsule product.



“Since we’ve always focused on using the highest quality of ingredients for our customers, our focus is to start with 4 core products. We don’t want to be one of those brands selling everything but the kitchen sink, hence diluting the quality. Actually, in my mind, we don’t sell products, we sell solutions. Solutions our customers have been seeking to create a well-balanced and happy life for themselves and their families. Having only one solution in our initial HAPInss launch helped us master the formula and get solid feedback from our customers. Now, we can take this even further as we continue to build trust with our customers,” says Robert Oblon, the founder and CEO of Hapinss Brands. “Our products are designed for everyday users, and with a full-spectrum solution, we thought that it is a great time to introduce our CBD solutions to those who dislike the natural taste of most CBD products.”



Oblon also explains why the company launched its line of CBD products.



“Much has been said and written about CBD and the spectrum of its benefits. It can have amazing effects on the skin’s health, as well as on localized issues, such as injuries, inflammation, and physical tension. Physical and Emotional discomfort is an everyday companion of many people and expert studies show that CBD may help with pain management on many levels in a natural way,” explains Oblon. “We couldn’t be more excited to present these new products to the market.”



The new Hemplifei CBD tinctures come in two flavors - Black Cherry and Mint - and contain 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract and are available exclusively at



About HAPInss Brands™ and Amplifei International™



HAPInss Brands™ (



Amplifei International™ ( Greenwood, IN, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hemplifei’s CBD products are formulated exclusively for HAPInss customers and only available through an Amplifei VIP.Hemplifei’s unique blend of Water-Soluble Cannabinoids, provides a combination of holistic benefits that helps support optimal health, balance, and homeostasis which is essential to our overall wellbeing.HAPInss customers using Hemplifei CBD products will enjoy a fully bioavailable, bioactive, nutritional support for their body, intended to improve and enhance their Endocannabinoid System. Each 2ml serving provides 20mg active ECN plus naturally occurring terpenes and cofactors essential to our health.In addition to Hemplifei’s CBD tinctures, the Hemplifei shelf of products include an EnergyAH (25mg) capsule product and a NaturalAH (20mg) capsule product.“Since we’ve always focused on using the highest quality of ingredients for our customers, our focus is to start with 4 core products. We don’t want to be one of those brands selling everything but the kitchen sink, hence diluting the quality. Actually, in my mind, we don’t sell products, we sell solutions. Solutions our customers have been seeking to create a well-balanced and happy life for themselves and their families. Having only one solution in our initial HAPInss launch helped us master the formula and get solid feedback from our customers. Now, we can take this even further as we continue to build trust with our customers,” says Robert Oblon, the founder and CEO of Hapinss Brands. “Our products are designed for everyday users, and with a full-spectrum solution, we thought that it is a great time to introduce our CBD solutions to those who dislike the natural taste of most CBD products.”Oblon also explains why the company launched its line of CBD products.“Much has been said and written about CBD and the spectrum of its benefits. It can have amazing effects on the skin’s health, as well as on localized issues, such as injuries, inflammation, and physical tension. Physical and Emotional discomfort is an everyday companion of many people and expert studies show that CBD may help with pain management on many levels in a natural way,” explains Oblon. “We couldn’t be more excited to present these new products to the market.”The new Hemplifei CBD tinctures come in two flavors - Black Cherry and Mint - and contain 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract and are available exclusively at www.hapinss.com About HAPInss Brands™ and Amplifei International™HAPInss Brands™ ( https://hapinss.com/ ) is a technology company providing people with the latest technological advances specific to amplifying the state of wellbeing, also known as happiness.Amplifei International™ ( https://amplifei.com/ ) is a health and wellness lifestyle company serving freelance entrepreneurs in the Gig Economy.