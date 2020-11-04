Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best social media campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 19th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. Anyone wishing to nominate their social media work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 29, 2021.





“Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers is exploding,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. Using either apps or pages can an effective advertising tool to build brand awareness and engage consumers using social media. The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to show the world your expertise in this emerging field. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects.”



Past Best of Show Winners in the Social Media category include:



2020 Direct Orthopedic Care won by GWL Advertising and Direct Orthopedic Care

2019 Wild Turkey: 101 Years, No Apologies won by Heat

2018 Rip It Social Media won by TMV Group

2017 Put a Price on your Precious won by These Days

2016 Ask Pharma won by Atmosphere Proximity

2015 Which Career Character Are You? AT&T Quiz won by AT&T - Jennifer Terry-Tharp

2014 The Walking Dead Chop Shop won by INNOCEAN USA

2013 Revlon Expression Experiment won by VML

2012 The Source Code Mission won by The Visionaire Group

2011 Coca-Cola Happiness Machine won by Definition 6



In addition to mobile applications, awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:



Mobile Apps

Email message campaign

Web sites (including microsites and landing pages)

Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Online applications

Integrated ad campaign

Rich media ads

Online Video

Voice Skills and Actions

Online newsletter campaign



Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. Each entrant will be awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. A Best of Show will be worth 5 points, Best of Industry 3 points and each Outstanding award 1 point. The agency with the most points will be awarded the Top Agency Award.



Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February, 2021. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.



About the Web Marketing Association



