The Elements at Sloan's Lake Makes a Triumphant Opening

An Inspired Renovation Offers Denver Residents Highly Amenitized Lakeside Living and Outdoor Adventure with the Attractions and Convenience of Downtown Denver Just Minutes Away. The Elements at Sloan’s Lake hosted a socially distanced grand opening celebration to virtually welcome the community with a live streamed tour and ribbon cutting ceremony, at 1590 Yates Street, Denver, Colorado. The Elements is a fully reimagined, mid-century modern residential tower, soaring above Sloan’s Lake.





The multimillion-dollar renovation of this 158-unit residential property, focused on the iconic style that is the hallmark of the 1960’s building. Fused with nostalgic and contemporary finishes, the property is highlighted by stunning views of the Denver city skyline, Sloan’s Lake, and the surrounding mountains, visible from every unit and the extraordinary penthouse complex.



Every surface and space of The Elements at Sloan’s Lake was meticulously renovated: from the corridors and elevators that take residents and guests from the expansive, hotel lobby like entrance with modern mail and package center, to the penthouse lounge with grand fireplace, community kitchenette, co-working area, private meeting room, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton, and wrap-around outdoor entertaining, grilling and dining spaces with unparalleled 360 degree views.



The Elements at Sloan’s Lake is a pet friendly, residential complex, that boasts numerous amenities as well as access to an array of outdoor adventure and recreation, all within minutes of fine dining, premium shopping, arts and entertainment, available in downtown Denver. Residents seeking adventure will enjoy kayaking, boating, lakeside jogs, skiing, biking, and excursions on well-traveled trails, or more daring off-path outings, expert rock climbs and white-water rafting.



Even from a distance, The Elements at Sloan’s Lake stands out, with an attention grabbing 15-story graphic mural that climbs the tower. But bold design is only part of the draw. The Elements at Sloan’s Lake delivers fresh, new residential opportunities at modest pricing, during a time when people are staying home more than ever, and also, seeking safe venues and outdoor recreation as a way to escape the challenges of a global pandemic.



Units at The Elements at Sloan’s Lake are now available for lease, with tours conducted virtually and by appointment, with measures firmly in place to ensure the comfort and safety of existing residents, staff, and prospective tenants. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 833.261.9590.



The Elements at Sloan’s Lake features studio, one- and two-bedroom plans to suit a variety of budgets. Each space has been beautifully redesigned by acclaimed renovation and design expert, Joanna Perlman, of JP Design, Inc. Perlman’s national portfolio encompasses a range of exterior and interior space projects, including commercial residential, luxury resort and hospitality properties, and innovative industrial and office buildings. Perlman’s scope of experience and expertise infuses The Elements at Sloan’s Lake with something unique in an otherwise homogenous industry.



The Elements at Sloan’s Lake is managed by Echelon Property Group. Echelon is an award-winning real estate service provider and has earned its reputation as one of the leading apartment management companies in Colorado. Their exceptional customer service will further enhance the quality of life for residents at The Elements.



Mara Freese

720.236.1437



www.elementsdenver.com

Brandon Tidwell

303.629.5138

lease.elements@echelonpg.com

