Netizen Ranks No. 184 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies with 2,222% Growth

Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified Veteran Owned provider of cyber security and related solutions, was named for the second year in a row to the highest tiers of the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Founded in 2013 and led by CEO Michael Hawkins, Netizen is an award-winning company that develops and leverages innovative solutions to enable a more secure cyberspace for clients in government, defense, and commercial markets.





Netizen ranked 184th overall on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list which places them as the fastest growing company in the Lehigh Valley region, the nation’s 2nd fastest growing cyber security company, the 2nd fastest growing company in all of Pennsylvania, and one of the fastest growing Veteran-Owned companies in America with three-year revenue growth of over 2,222%.



In 2019, Netizen placed 47th overall, was the nation’s fastest growing cyber security company, and achieved the highest ranking that a company based in the Lehigh Valley region had ever achieved on the Inc. 5000 list, according to the official program website.



The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



“Being ranked in the highest tiers of the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row is perhaps yet again the truest testament to the capabilities of our world-class team which boasts a cadre of industry-recognized leaders and professionals,” said Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s President and CEO. He added, “I attribute much of this success to our process-focused, employee-centric, and innovation-nurturing corporate culture which provides unmatched career growth opportunities for ambitious professionals and superior products and services for customers.”



As an Inc. 500 awardee, which is reserved for the top tier of companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Netizen will be profiled featured in the September 2020 issue of Inc. Magazine.



About Netizen Corporation:



America’s fastest-growing cybersecurity company, 2nd fastest-growing Veteran-owned company, and 47th fastest-growing private company overall in the nation according to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses, Netizen is a highly specialized cybersecurity solutions provider. They also develop innovative software products that include the award-winning AutoSTIG and Overwatch Governance Suite.



The company, a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA, with additional locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida (Orlando). In addition to being one of the fastest-growing businesses in the US, Netizen has also been named as one of the nation’s “Best Workplaces” by Inc. Magazine and is a US Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee for veteran hiring and support for two years in a row. Learn more at Allentown, PA, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Netizen Corporation , an ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified Veteran Owned provider of cyber security and related solutions, was named for the second year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Founded in 2013 and led by CEO Michael Hawkins, Netizen is an award-winning company that develops and leverages innovative solutions to enable a more secure cyberspace for clients in government, defense, and commercial markets.Netizen ranked 184th overall on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list which places them as the fastest growing company in the Lehigh Valley region, the nation’s 2nd fastest growing cyber security company, the 2nd fastest growing company in all of Pennsylvania, and one of the fastest growing Veteran-Owned companies in America with three-year revenue growth of over 2,222%.In 2019, Netizen placed 47th overall, was the nation’s fastest growing cyber security company, and achieved the highest ranking that a company based in the Lehigh Valley region had ever achieved on the Inc. 5000 list, according to the official program website.The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.“Being ranked in the highest tiers of the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row is perhaps yet again the truest testament to the capabilities of our world-class team which boasts a cadre of industry-recognized leaders and professionals,” said Michael Hawkins, Netizen’s President and CEO. He added, “I attribute much of this success to our process-focused, employee-centric, and innovation-nurturing corporate culture which provides unmatched career growth opportunities for ambitious professionals and superior products and services for customers.”As an Inc. 500 awardee, which is reserved for the top tier of companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Netizen will be profiled featured in the September 2020 issue of Inc. Magazine.About Netizen Corporation:America’s fastest-growing cybersecurity company, 2nd fastest-growing Veteran-owned company, and 47th fastest-growing private company overall in the nation according to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses, Netizen is a highly specialized cybersecurity solutions provider. They also develop innovative software products that include the award-winning AutoSTIG and Overwatch Governance Suite.The company, a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB), is headquartered in Allentown, PA, with additional locations in Virginia (DC Metro), South Carolina (Charleston), and Florida (Orlando). In addition to being one of the fastest-growing businesses in the US, Netizen has also been named as one of the nation’s “Best Workplaces” by Inc. Magazine and is a US Department of Labor HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee for veteran hiring and support for two years in a row. Learn more at https://www.Netizen.net