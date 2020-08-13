ICARO™ Media Group Appoints Juan Carlos Barrera as Chief Commercial Officer

Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. New York, NY, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The ICARO™ Media Group, providing the most advanced AI-driven digital media content platforms for global telcos and media companies­­, today announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Barrera to the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Barrera will be responsible for leading the company's commercial activities, including strategic partnerships and global strategy.Most recently Mr. Barrera served as President of SKYY Digital Media Group and CEO of Global Select Wealth Management. For over twenty years, Mr. Barrera worked at Prudential International Investments where he served as the Director of Institutional Wealth Management. Mr. Barrera has forged global relationships with financial institutions, industry leaders in finance, media, telecommunications and governments across the world.“It’s with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mr. Barrera as Chief Commercial Officer of ICARO, where he’ll bring vital industry expertise and valuable relationships to bear with our expanded operations for the Latin American and other global markets,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO. “With our platforms poised to deliver comprehensive digital content experiences in every region, his long experience in the digital media space will prove invaluable.”ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, and a rep office in London.About ICAROICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Contact Information Icaro Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



http://www.icaromediagroup.com



