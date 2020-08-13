BILT Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies: 3D Instruction App Maker Ranks 375 of 5000

Press Releases BILT Incorporated Press Release Share Blog

BILT Inc., creators of the BILT app for 3D instructions, alights in the top tier of America's most successful privately held companies. Inc. magazine just ranked the Texas-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the top 10% of the fastest growing small businesses in the annual Inc. 5000 list.





“We’re honored to be included on the list of successful companies. As we strive for growth, we’re focused on greatness rather than bigness,” said BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “Our mission is to create promoters of the brands we serve. When we are laser-focused on that, our own progress follows naturally. Our product is revolutionary, but our greatest asset is our people.”



Companies listed on this year’s Inc. 5000 have experienced staggering growth compared with prior lists. They achieved a three-year average growth rate of more than 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, creating more than a million jobs over the past three years. 2020 has been a watershed for many US companies.



“Now more than ever, the BILT solution is vital for companies pivoting due to the Covid pandemic,” says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “BILT empowers consumers and supports professional technicians with instant access to failproof 3D interactive guidance approved by the manufacturers. As ecommerce surges and online shopping evolves, the BILT solution becomes increasingly imperative and our potential for growth more exponential.”



BILT will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands as of August 12. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database is available at www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information on BILT 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® go to



About BILT:

The BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and a play/pause function so users can move at their own pace. BILT has proven to increase NPS, star ratings, product registrations & brand loyalty while reducing returns, calls to customer support, set-up time & errors. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.



Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. Juliette Qureshi

703-554-3020



www.biltapp.com

Attached Files BILT Inc. 375 of Inc. 5000 The company that created the free-to-use BILT app for interactive 3D assembly & installation instructions jumped to the top tier of Inc. magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in America. Filename: BILTinInc5000.docx

