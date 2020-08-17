Pro-Fix Helps Contractors Find More Repair and Remodeling Opportunities

Pro-Fix announces latest release and new features that match home and office repair needs to contractors.



ProFix.com/AboutUs.aspx Clementon, NJ, August 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pro-Fix, an innovative mobile app that enables homeowners and property managers to post repairs, remodeling needs, maintenance needs and be matched to contractors. Pro-Fix announces new features for mapping of job routes for contractors, repair professionals and handymen to find more work. "This feature enables better route optimization for contracts and service professionals to maximize their workload on the road," says Mark Nastasi, founder of Pro-Fix. Pro-Fix offers home and office owners the ability to post pictures of repair needs to be matched to service contractors. To find a contractor today, download the Pro-Fix mobile app on the mobile app store today. Learn more at