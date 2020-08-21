Scale Azure Object Storage and Azure Files to End Users with the Enterprise File Fabric™, Now Available in Azure Marketplace

Press Releases Storage Made Easy Press Release Share Blog

The Enterprise File Fabric™ from Storage Made Easy® provides secure end user access to Azure Files, Azure Blob Storage and can unify other cloud and on-premises storage platforms into a single global file system.





The Enterprise File Fabric secure data management platform unifies siloed file systems and object storage including Azure Files and Azure Blob Storage into a single, easily managed infrastructure. Organizations want to leverage the Azure cloud for their entire business, not just for archiving data and building cloud-based applications. With the Enterprise File Fabric platform, end users, through desktops and mobile devices, can access Azure storage as they would any network file system. In fact, any application that can access a network drive can now take advantage of the high durability, scalability and low cost of Azure cloud storage.



Highlights:



Network Drive - Cloud storage can be accessed through a network drive, with LDAP enforced permissions. Similar to a normal network drive, the File Fabric network drive provides web scale access to end users as it uses https web technology rather than using the slow SMB protocol. Users work with the file-based desktop tools and applications they are used to, including Microsoft Office and Microsoft Teams. Organizations can preserve investments in applications and processes as they move to the cloud, significantly reducing migration costs and risk.



Universal Search - Content search indexes all files to provide a private search capability for corporate data. Content discovery provides continuous real-time monitoring for PII or other data.



No Vendor Lock In - Unlike some other solutions, file names or content are not modified when stored in the cloud. The solution co-exists with applications using the data through native cloud APIs.



Key Features:



Active Directory / LDAP / SAML SSO Integration - Full integration and single sign-on with Active Directory.



Single Point of Compliance - A single point of control for data access, sharing, and governance. Policies support the management and discovery of personal data supporting GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA.



Transfer Acceleration - M-Stream® file transfer acceleration speeds the upload and download of files into Azure Cloud and also between other clouds.



File Event Auditing - The solution supports granular file event auditing with associated IP Address. Reports are searchable and obtainable as Excel reports or can be output as Syslog format for integration with tools such as Splunk.



Secure File Sharing - Users can securely share Azure folders and files with expiration and download limits, password protection, and auditing, configured as for your corporate policy.



Cloud Sync - Native file sync from Azure Cloud Storage to business desktops for Mac, Windows and Linux, as well as for iOS and Android devices.



Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager

+442086432885



http://StorageMadeEasy.com



