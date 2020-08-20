Booksy Ranks No. 299 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1508 Percent

Press Releases Booksy International Press Release Share Blog

“We started Booksy simply because we saw a need that wasn't being properly met,” says Booksy CEO and co-founder Stefan Batory. “And through the years, we've kept our heads down and focused on helping tens of thousands of barbers and nail technicians and hair stylists run their businesses and millions of consumers book appointments. So, it was a surprising honor and welcome validation of our mission to be included on this illustrious list alongside so many distinguished companies, both past and present. We're eternally humble and grateful to be acknowledged and thank all of the many small business owners who trust us with their schedules every day.”



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



About Booksy

At Booksy, our mission is to bring peace of mind to scheduling, giving time back for living life fully. Booksy provides beauty professionals a mobile-first SaaS solution that combines a calendar, POS, client database and lightweight marketing automation tools to help providers attract, connect with, and retain clients. The company’s consumer marketplace is available online and via an app which makes it easy for people to discover and book local stylists, nail technicians, barbers, and artists and includes information on reviews, services, pricing, and availability. Booksy has partnered with Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Yelp to create a seamless booking experience directly on their platforms.



