Bizniversity® Announces 2020 Virtual Speakers Growth Summit

The purpose of this virtual conference is to empower speakers, authors, coaches, and consultants with the tools and know-how to successfully reposition their in-person speaking business, by effectively learning to go From the Stage to the Screen. This virtual event will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.





Since the pandemic began, professional paid speakers who had enjoyed success on national and global stages have been thrusted into an unfamiliar online world. Speakers lacking the know-how to grow a virtual business are faced with what seems an impossible task.



“Thanks to the decision I made 2 years ago to shift my speaking business to a virtual platform, I feel that I was a bit more prepared for the current situation, and I am excited to share what I have learned,” says Evie Hernandez, Founder of the Speakers Growth Summit.



Right now, professionals need to learn how to leverage virtual technology and create a new Strategic Marketing plan. This summit was created to better prepare those in the field to move forward successfully into this new era.



By Attending this Summit, attendees will discover:

· The latest trends and best practices to grow a profitable online business.

· Insights into how successful speakers are addressing our changing environment.

· Connections with top industry leaders who have overcome today's challenges successfully because they were prepared.

· How to sell Digital Courses and online memberships.

· Low Cost Digital Marketing Secrets to succeed in any economy.



About Evie Hernandez

Founder, Bizniversity® Speakers Growth Summit

Evie Hernandez is a Strategic Growth Speaker who has been speaking live on stage, and virtually, for over 14 years. She is a Certified Virtual Presenter who will delight and keep you engaged on the stage and on the screen.



About Bizniversity®

Bizniversity® – an innovative virtual learning platform focused on teaching the latest marketing strategies and tactics to business owners to Attract, Capture, and Retain Affluent Loyal Clients™ by building digital marketing campaigns that consistently produce measurable outcomes, including website traffic, subscribers, leads and sales.



