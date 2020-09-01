KryptAll Provides Accountants with Secure Calling

Accountants are obligated to pay closer attention to confidentiality than the average business. KryptAll provides secure calling to stay compliant.





Hackers are more prevalent today and they often target the private information that an accountant collects that is provided over phone calls.



Encryption is a way to keep communications private and KryptAll guarantees that calls are secure. Think of a client coming to your office and conversing with them about an extremely sensitive matter in the middle of the lobby with several others in the waiting area. That is essentially what is being done if you are not using KryptAll to secure your calls.



The AICPA’s Symposium’s Conference speaker, Mark Burnette, stated, “As accountants, we accept risk all the time, that’s our business but we need to get it to a level we can accept. We have sensitive data, we don’t need people seeing it and we don’t want a breach disclosure obligation, it’s the law now, we are keepers of sensitive data and if there is a breach that leads to our systems being offline or our clients’ information being compromised, that becomes a problem and we need to know how to protect it.”



Today, we are using phones more and more. One of the best ways to make sure you and/or your accountant’s influx of information stays protected through the transfer is by using KryptAll for secure calling. The KryptAll calls go out over a secured global network and are encrypted with the highest level of encryption on the market. KryptAll does not generate a single phone record so your contacts are safe from corporate espionage. Wilmington, DE, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accountants are experts in providing financial statements. They are obligated to protect the confidentiality of their clients’ communications and data. Accountants need to pay closer attention to confidentiality than the average business. KryptAll provides secure calling to stay compliant.Hackers are more prevalent today and they often target the private information that an accountant collects that is provided over phone calls.Encryption is a way to keep communications private and KryptAll guarantees that calls are secure. Think of a client coming to your office and conversing with them about an extremely sensitive matter in the middle of the lobby with several others in the waiting area. That is essentially what is being done if you are not using KryptAll to secure your calls.The AICPA’s Symposium’s Conference speaker, Mark Burnette, stated, “As accountants, we accept risk all the time, that’s our business but we need to get it to a level we can accept. We have sensitive data, we don’t need people seeing it and we don’t want a breach disclosure obligation, it’s the law now, we are keepers of sensitive data and if there is a breach that leads to our systems being offline or our clients’ information being compromised, that becomes a problem and we need to know how to protect it.”Today, we are using phones more and more. One of the best ways to make sure you and/or your accountant’s influx of information stays protected through the transfer is by using KryptAll for secure calling. The KryptAll calls go out over a secured global network and are encrypted with the highest level of encryption on the market. KryptAll does not generate a single phone record so your contacts are safe from corporate espionage.