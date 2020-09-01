Female Urologist Joins New York Health

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

In a predominately male specialty, Dr. Schulz knew she wanted to be one of the very few women in the field. “I saw an opportunity to make a huge impact on women’s health, and for men who feel more comfortable with a female physician,” she said. “Urology is rife with uncomfortable and often taboo issues.”



Dr. Schulz has been expertly trained in general urology and urological surgery, specializing in women’s health and female urological disorders. Her areas of expertise include advanced treatments targeting prostate health, urologic oncology, sexual and voiding dysfunction, in-office vasectomies, kidney stones, and urinary tract infection management and prevention.



“I am very excited to join a great network of multispecialty physicians that allows us to offer community-based healthcare,” Dr. Schulz said. NY Health’s division of urology targets men’s health, women’s health, cancer care, advanced treatment options for prostate and bladder cancer, and radiation oncology.



Her strong interest in sexual medicine and the diagnosis and treatment of men and women with sexual health concerns has helped her patients improve their quality of life. “I am able to create a safe space to tackle them as a partner with my patients. I approach patient care the way I would want to be approached and treated with compassion, respect, evidence-based medicine, and listening to patient concerns.”



Dr. Schulz completed her undergraduate studies at Stony Brook University before attending the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. While completing her medical studies, Dr. Schulz earned a Master of Science degree and Pre-Doctoral Academic Medicine Fellowship at The New York Institute of Technology. She was elected to the National Osteopathic Honor Society, Psi Sigma Alpha and earned a coveted urology residency at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.



To schedule an appointment with Dr. Schulz, please call (212) 324-5300 – For more information, visit NYHeath.com.



About New York Health

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360





