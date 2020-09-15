Andrew Mendelson of Berkley Alliance Managers to Address Evolving Climate Change Standards at the 2020 CLM Virtual Construction Conference

Press Releases Berkley Alliance Managers Press Release Share Blog

Albany, NY, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Andrew D. Mendelson, FAIA, senior vice president, chief risk management officer at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in the panel discussion, "Weathering the Storm: Evolving Legal Standards in the Era of Climate Change", held during the 2020 CLM Virtual Construction Conference on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. CDT."Climate change threatens the integrity of everything from building envelopes, roads and bridges to communications and utility infrastructures," says Mendelson. "As a result, codes, standards and regulations are continually evolving to protect against the ever-increasing frequency of severe storms and their potentially disastrous effects. This session will focus on the design and construction of resilient structures that remain habitable, overcome power outages, and manage stormwater and flooding during extreme storm conditions."During the panel discussion, Mendelson will highlight the changing regulatory environment and the standard of care implications and the need to exceed basic code minimums with the resiliency necessary to protect against climate change and extreme storms. Mendelson will also discuss resilient design strategies available for enhancing the safety, sustainability and energy efficiency of buildings and other structures, as well as the role of architects, environmental consultants, engineers and construction professionals in protecting the health, welfare and safety of the general public.Andrew D. Mendelson, FAIA, is an acknowledged design industry leader in the area of risk management and contracts. He has nearly four decades of experience as a licensed architect and firm principal. Since 2013, Mendelson has directed Berkley Alliance Managers' efforts to provide design and construction professionals with leading-edge risk and practice management resources, tools and training.About Berkley Alliance ManagersBerkley Alliance Managers is an alliance of specialty professional liability insurance underwriters and is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleyalliance.com.

