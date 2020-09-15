Press Releases DockMaster Software Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from DockMaster Software: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: DockMaster Launches Online Sales Integration Powered by SpeedyDock





The integration creates an e-commerce platform for marine operators to conduct online sales using Shopify.



DockMaster is excited to provide this integration, as it will provide clients with the opportunity to sell online, adding a new revenue stream. On top of that, setup is easy and is provided at a reasonable cost.



“Since partnering with SpeedyDock, many of our clients have already leveraged the power of the DockMaster integration with their next-gen launch management solution,” explained Kent Howard, President of DockMaster Software. “SpeedyDock’s advanced technology serves our mission of delivering cutting edge technology to our marina business partners and clients. We are excited to now offer a powerful, yet simple solution for our clients to launch and manage an online store.”



“Shopify is an industry leading storefront product in the e-commerce market and makes it simple for any business to sell online,” says Travis Wolfe, President of SpeedyDock. “The SpeedyDock online sales integration leverages DockMaster’s extensive accounting and order management capabilities along with Shopify’s easy to use online store platform to create a powerful combination for DockMaster customers.”



The integration allows operators to keep their inventory synced across systems, as DockMaster and Shopify will maintain matching inventory levels to prevent overselling. Real-time submissions and updates from Shopify are sent to the DockMaster order entry system. Finally, there is an online interface available to monitor the integration, with adjustable settings to meet changing setups and needs.



Using Shopify as an online sales platform simplifies the responsibility of managing an online store. The Shopify store can be self-managed, with a simple administrative section for viewing and fulfilling orders.



DockMaster customers will also have exceptional service available to them, as Shopify design and setup is provided by SpeedyDock.



Using this platform will ultimately provide an exciting opportunity to build a new revenue stream and allow marine businesses to reach their customers online.



About DockMaster:

DockMaster Software is an industry leading management system for marinas, boatyards, and boat dealerships. DockMaster includes Unit Sales, Prospecting and F&I with fully integrated financial management and numerous integrations with CRM applications, dealer websites and text/messaging services. The Service module includes estimating, labor tracking, and complete parts management with ordering/receiving, subcontractor fulfillment and invoicing. DockMaster Mobile allows technicians to clock on/off jobs from any mobile device. Visual Marina™ management includes storage & billing, occupancy tracking, reservations and dry stack management, including integrations to leading consumer applications for boat rentals, online reservations, concierge/launch scheduling and our new Fuel Integration with FuelCloud. DockMaster also includes Point of Sale, Order Entry with eCommerce and a complete accounting system. Learn more at www.DockMaster.com and follow DockMaster on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn or email info@dockmaster.com.



About SpeedyDock:

SpeedyDock is a company focused on building customer facing applications for marinas and dealerships. SpeedyDock offers tools and expertise to provide an integration service between Shopify and DockMaster to help marinas reach their online sales potential. SpeedyDock also provides a solution which streamlines boat club and dry stack marina operations. Their solution allows customers to schedule launch requests and club reservations from a smartphone or any device with a web browser. Learn more at www.speedydock.com or email sales@speedydock.com for more information.



Media Contact:

Jodi Newfield, DockMaster Software, info@dockmaster.com, 561.969.2882, option 2 West Palm Beach, FL, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DockMaster Software is pleased to announce the launch of an online sales integration, powered by SpeedyDock, one of DockMaster’s valued integration partners.The integration creates an e-commerce platform for marine operators to conduct online sales using Shopify.DockMaster is excited to provide this integration, as it will provide clients with the opportunity to sell online, adding a new revenue stream. On top of that, setup is easy and is provided at a reasonable cost.“Since partnering with SpeedyDock, many of our clients have already leveraged the power of the DockMaster integration with their next-gen launch management solution,” explained Kent Howard, President of DockMaster Software. “SpeedyDock’s advanced technology serves our mission of delivering cutting edge technology to our marina business partners and clients. We are excited to now offer a powerful, yet simple solution for our clients to launch and manage an online store.”“Shopify is an industry leading storefront product in the e-commerce market and makes it simple for any business to sell online,” says Travis Wolfe, President of SpeedyDock. “The SpeedyDock online sales integration leverages DockMaster’s extensive accounting and order management capabilities along with Shopify’s easy to use online store platform to create a powerful combination for DockMaster customers.”The integration allows operators to keep their inventory synced across systems, as DockMaster and Shopify will maintain matching inventory levels to prevent overselling. Real-time submissions and updates from Shopify are sent to the DockMaster order entry system. Finally, there is an online interface available to monitor the integration, with adjustable settings to meet changing setups and needs.Using Shopify as an online sales platform simplifies the responsibility of managing an online store. The Shopify store can be self-managed, with a simple administrative section for viewing and fulfilling orders.DockMaster customers will also have exceptional service available to them, as Shopify design and setup is provided by SpeedyDock.Using this platform will ultimately provide an exciting opportunity to build a new revenue stream and allow marine businesses to reach their customers online.About DockMaster:DockMaster Software is an industry leading management system for marinas, boatyards, and boat dealerships. DockMaster includes Unit Sales, Prospecting and F&I with fully integrated financial management and numerous integrations with CRM applications, dealer websites and text/messaging services. The Service module includes estimating, labor tracking, and complete parts management with ordering/receiving, subcontractor fulfillment and invoicing. DockMaster Mobile allows technicians to clock on/off jobs from any mobile device. Visual Marina™ management includes storage & billing, occupancy tracking, reservations and dry stack management, including integrations to leading consumer applications for boat rentals, online reservations, concierge/launch scheduling and our new Fuel Integration with FuelCloud. DockMaster also includes Point of Sale, Order Entry with eCommerce and a complete accounting system. Learn more at www.DockMaster.com and follow DockMaster on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn or email info@dockmaster.com.About SpeedyDock:SpeedyDock is a company focused on building customer facing applications for marinas and dealerships. SpeedyDock offers tools and expertise to provide an integration service between Shopify and DockMaster to help marinas reach their online sales potential. SpeedyDock also provides a solution which streamlines boat club and dry stack marina operations. Their solution allows customers to schedule launch requests and club reservations from a smartphone or any device with a web browser. Learn more at www.speedydock.com or email sales@speedydock.com for more information.Media Contact:Jodi Newfield, DockMaster Software, info@dockmaster.com, 561.969.2882, option 2 Contact Information DockMaster Software

Jodi Newfield

561.969.2882



https://www.dockmaster.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DockMaster Software