Tonia DeCosimo is Thrilled About the Release of the Fall 2020 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Dedicated to Women Who Are Fighting Cancer

About The Amazing Fall Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine

This issue is especially near and dear to Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Tonia DeCosimo who is currently helping a loved one deal with a recurrent cancer diagnosis. This newest issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine highlights brave cancer warriors who have survived this disease. Women like Suzanne Somers, Olivia Newton John, Fran Drescher, Jaclyn Smith and many of our P.O.W.E. R. members who have overcome the disease are cited. Many of them have been featured in past issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Tonia has also spotlighted women who are helping by using life experiences for philanthropy.



Fall cover girl, Gloria Gaynor took the world by storm back in 1978 with her hit single, “I Will Survive.” Years later, this song has taken on a new meaning for women fighting cancer. She has performed the song for numerous cancer fund raisers. “I Will Survive” has morphed into the anthem for cancer survivors everywhere and Gloria Gaynor has channeled her fame and recognition into support for several charities, donating not only her money but her time and talent.



In this latest issue, Tonia included an article by Dr. Nicole Saphier regarding the importance of mammograms. Women know how important this test is to breast health. Understanding the different methods and keeping regular appointments is vital. Reading this article reminds women to make sure to set that mammogram appointment, despite COVID-19.



Tonia DeCosimo has featured Gretchen Scott who is a de­signer for her company, Gretchen Scott Designs. The company quickly evolved into a lifestyle brand. Gretchen knew her clothes could also be used to raise and do­nate money for many charities. Her first philanthropic project was raising money for Elizabeth’s Hope, the founding root of the Children’s Brain Tumor Project at Weill Cornell.



Tonia loves the beautiful jewelry created by famous jewelry designer, Victoria Wieck and wanted to include her amazing efforts in this issue. Victoria was born in South Korea, and moved with her family to the United States when she was 12 where her family started their life with only $30. Victoria wanted to share her experiences to help others starting out so she is currently writing a how-to book, “Turning Your Ameri­can Dream into Reality” (working title). This book is about her own unique journey, proven methods of starting a business without taking unnecessary risks, and helping others through her own experiences. A portion of the pro­ceeds will be set aside for various charities to help others.



To help educate women about breast cancer, Tonia has featured an article by Catherine L. Arman titled Beauty and the Beast: Breast Cancer Prevention. Many women are in families with high risk genetics for breast cancer, but as the article discusses, this is not a sure thing. Genetics is just one factor of many in the breast cancer scenario. Tonia also included two pages of Cancer Awareness with phone numbers, websites and helpful information as a great resource for women who are fighting this disease, as well as to caregivers looking for help.



As the founder, Tonia started P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence) to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure to achieve their career goals. Profiles about hard working, talented, and compassionate members in all different industries inspires women toward new avenues to explore. Through her role as editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, Tonia DeCosimo helps members share their stories and get the recognition they deserve. They are able to learn new things, get motivated and even give back to others. Tonia is helping to create those positive pathways to help women grow both personally and in their careers.



For further information, contact



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



