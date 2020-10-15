Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized-P.O.W.E.R. Honors Their New Women of Empowerment Members

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Jamila K. Robinson--Cleaning Service

Tina Johnson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Gloria Gaynor--Entertainment

Jenniffer Whittingham--Information Technology/IT

Julie A. Korecky--Pet Care

LaToya M. Jackson--Catering

Reshanett McDermott--E-Commerce

Sarah Weber--Safety Officer

Stephanie Gabrielle Etienne--Retail Industry

Abigail Bueno--Financial Services

Addie Lookado--Transportation

Mayuri R. Nayan--Insurance

Karen McLean--Insurance

Marquita L. Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Arikka R. Manning--Financial Services

Dorothy A. Cannon--Education

Nancy Grabusnik--Retail Industry

Nonye T. Iwuh--Home Healthcare

Lesia Arnett--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Laura A. Moscatelli--Real Estate

Peggy Black--Notary Public

Christina R. Bray--Mental Health Care

ShaTarrah L. Watts--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Isabel Leigh Skarzynski--Health/Fitness

Pamela Y. Lindsay--Courier Services

Euhenia B. Baalla--Mental Health Care

Monique Pena Scott--Mental Health Care

Eunice O. Ogbebor--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tabitha A. Sanders--Mental Health Care

Kerri Payne James--Real Estate

Sabra R. Sasson--Law/Legal Services

Sarah Sigouin--Banking

Elischia Fludd--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Shelbra K. Bullock--Education

Katelyn Wujciga--Construction/Building

Tina M.B. Waggoner--Manufacturing

Amanda Shall--Aerospace/Aviation

Lyn Geist--Advertising/Marketing

Claudine A. Mardehow--Education

Charkela G. williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Barbara L. Sanchez--Entertainment

Michelle D. Warren--Real Estate

Amalia A. Thomas--Publishing

Edna Gore--Retail Industry

Guirlene J. Thomas--Nutrition/Wellness

Perla J. Thomas--Insurance

Sheila D. Lowe--Retail Industry

Katie M. Hruska--Education

Naomi Sitton--Healthcare

Stephanie A. McCraw--Healthcare

Wendy S. Wickwire--Business Consulting

Debbie Glaab--Healthcare

Michelle M. Dabney--Education

Lenora L. Paige--Construction/Building

Denise L. Fairley--Healthcare

Joyce Rucker--Embroidery/Alterations

Hyacinth McLeod--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jerushka Ellis--Education

Sarah L. Wiseman--Manufacturing

Glenda S. Willis--Real Estate

Idara F. Abasi--Event Services

Gail Kelleher--Advertising/Marketing

Lillian A. Yanney--Logistics/Procurement

Jatinder Kaur--Real Estate

Kesha L. Williams--Education

Eneida S. Thorne--E-Commerce

Denice L. Vitale--Financial Services

Sharon T. Stukalo--Construction/Building

Carolyn Zettel-Augustyn--Education

Stephanie D. Cauley--Health Services

Judy Caspe--Medical Equipment

sadeem fayyaz--Accounting

Lolettima O. Johnson--Healthcare

Halina T. Biernacki--Information Technology/IT

Sharon C. Parks--Consulting

Angela Posillico--Entertainment

Miriam T. Gilharry--Home Healthcare

Elizabeth Wallace Hunt--Publishing

Tamarisk S. Marshall--Healthcare

Rita M. Johnson--Home Healthcare

Georgette D. Charles--Cleaning Service

Janet L. Johnson--Home Healthcare

Angela L. Day--Publishing

Rumpa Amornmarn--Healthcare

Jomia K. Christian--Beauty/Cosmetics

Laurena R. Mott--Health Services

Patricia N. Saintelus--Education

Becca A. Davis Meisner--Manufacturing

Thu Schoenberg--Information Technology/IT

Nicolette G. Chavez--Health Services

Mahnaz Fahr--Real Estate

Regina Bowens—Janitorial Services

Frantzie Daniel--Healthcare

Glenna Taylor-Smith--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Anamae Saavedra--Insurance

Jinnifer Hill--Cleaning Service

Janice A. Nidbauer--Jewelry

Gina L. Chapman--Retail Industry

Arianne Abraham-Howey--Real Estate

Drevita Elmore Witter--Business

Mari L. Kelley--Health Services

Sue Hoffman--Advertising/Marketing

Beverly Gower--Real Estate

Sana Akkad--Consulting

Michelle D. Poole--Healthcare

Tonisha M. Harrison--Healthcare

Gwendolyn A. Shelton-Gaskins--Healthcare

Annalucy L. LaChance--Catering

Argene Pruitt--Consulting

Rakeina N. Coleman--Health Services

Lynea A. Benjamin--Cleaning Service

Heidi L. Shierry--Business

Linda D. Brown--Transportation

Colleen A. Haney--Alternative Medicine

Debra Adler Klein--Healthcare

Adrienne E. Carlisle--Spirituality

Martina C. Nwankpa--Healthcare

De'Etra L. Moore--Real Estate

Venevia L. Carter--Financial Services

Courtney Linsenmeyer-O'Brien--Mental Health Care

Ieisha K. Hall--Beauty/Cosmetics

Melanie M. Miller--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Janae A. Johnson--Healthcare

Corinn N. Sanders--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Michelle L. Brown--Coaching

Liliana Kottwitz--Law/Legal Services

Margaret J. Bethea--Healthcare

Diane M. Anderson--Mental Health Care

Florence A. Ericson--Retail Industry

Debra S. Gaines--Law/Legal Services

Nina Michelle Johnson--Education

Natalie R. Payton--Government

Kimberly M. Davis--Financial Services

Sarah Karvelas--Human Services

Laura Lyons--Consulting

Grace M, Hamilton--Healthcare

Christina Cao--Pharmaceuticals

Aniko A. Okedele--Home Healthcare

Lauren D. Wenzell--Consulting

Nicole B. Simpson--Financial Services

Marcela Kane--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Jessica Cantrell--Healthcare

Lily T. Pohl--Beauty/Cosmetics

Debra Granich--Red Hat Society

Tanya L. Ferreiro--Health Services

Jodi R. Limper--Personal Services

Mazine G. Hudgins--Education

Marye E. Carter--Education

Olivia F. Naus--Retail Industry

Grace Uitenham--Architecture/Planning/Design

Michelle Corbert--Massage Therapy

Karen Owens--Food/Beverages

Sonja T. Spencer--Healthcare

Coulsander Johnson--Home Healthcare

Misty N. Richardson--Event Services

Vhalarrie Y. Sandling--Mental Health Care

Calaundra Knight--Art

Debra B. Perry--Publishing

Gwendolyn Meeks--Human Services

Annie Jones Holmes--Publishing

Stephanie Y. Clark--Financial Services

Amanda M. Gafford--Event Services

Ruthie D. Alexander--Mental Health Care

Rashida Qasin--Electrical/Electronic

Margaret Lotz--Cleaning Service

Colelisa F. Estridge--Health Services

Yashka Anissa Dolmo--Language Interpretation

Hasana-Nine Hull--Coaching

Kathy Case--Construction/Building

Billie Rachelle Yarbrough--Publishing

Mary Ann Bone--Financial Services

Loanna Lee Halcomb--Healthcare

Marsha M. Hanson--HVAC

Victoria Wieck--Jewelry

Feifei Wu--Information Technology/IT

Cynthia M. Dugas--Food/Beverages

Rose Naghdi--Real Estate

Cathy Casalicchio--Real Estate

Shevis V. Harris--Health/Fitness

Tiffany A. Paovella--Food/Beverages

Michele Paciello Kirkwood--Education

Devan J. Moore--Entertainment

Yeardley Smith--Entertainment

Jillian Michaels--Health/Fitness

Nicole Saphier--Healthcare

Chavonne D. Moss--Healthcare

Tammie C. Stephens--Food/Beverages

Eleuza C. Souza--Beauty/Cosmetics

Donna R. Ellis--Law/Legal Services

Maureen Mullins--Equestrian

Cheryl L. Swisher--Law/Legal Services

Chichina Smith--Catering

Annette Stewart--Communications

Deborah L. Brown--Government

Savannah L. Cowell--Religion

Deanna F. Sery--Financial Services

Rosanne Shontelle Moon--Entertainment

Karen Baxter--Business Owner

Michelle A. Clark--Construction/Building

Gracelyn R. Whyte-Farquharson--Education

Priscilla DiStasio--Beauty/Cosmetics



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



