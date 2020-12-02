Dalia Otero Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Brooklyn, NY, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dalia Otero of Brooklyn, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of hair care.About Dalia OteroDalia Otero is the owner of Afro Latina Cosmetics which is a movement for the Afro Latin community awareness movement 2000. Ms. Otero invented, produced and distributed hair oil in Brooklyn, New York for over 25 years which is used by barbers and stylists. She markets, distributes and sells the oil. Afro Latina Cosmetics also currently sells cosmetics, shampoo, and conditioner for the Afro Latina community. Dalia is a hair stylist since 1994 specializing in extensions and braids.Previously, Dalia was an actress in 2016 and a village volunteer for school district 23 in Brooklyn, New York where Afro Latina was born. She has been a music manager since 2002, and won the Underground Grammy in 2004. From 2018-2019, she performed community service and served helping the homeless. In her spare time, Dalia enjoys exercising and outdoor activities.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

