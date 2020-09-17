Billions Star Malin Akerman is the New Ambassador for Coolsculpting and Secret Body, the Leader in Coolsculpting in Las Vegas Will Now Offer Virtual Consultations

Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client. Las Vegas, NV, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recognized for its luxurious setting and 5-star experience, Secret Body Las Vegas announces they will be offering Virtual Fat Freezing Consultations. Malin Akerman , known for her role on Billions, is the new ambassador for Coolsculpting and CoolTone.Akerman is named the first Allergan Aesthetics body contouring partner in support of both CoolSculpting®, the #1 nonsurgical fat reduction treatment used most by doctors, and CoolTone™, the latest treatment used to strengthen, tone, and firm the abdomen, buttocks and thigh muscles.“Allergan could not have picked a better ambassador for Coolsculpting; Malin Akerman is perfect,” says Kate Robertson.As the U.S. ambassador, Akerman will be supporting the two new Allergan Aesthetics body contouring campaigns and encouraging consumers to take their body contouring goals further with CoolSculpting® and/or CoolTone™. Both treatments are offered at Secret Body Las Vegas which is ranked 3rd in the Nation for the Coolsculpting treatment and was one of the first in the nation to offer the CoolTone Treatment.“With Allergan’s new marketing launch with Billions star Malin Akerman, we couldn’t have picked a better time to launch virtual consultations. You deserve nothing but the best when you visit Secret Body Las Vegas, and that includes a newly enhanced client experience designed for maximum health and safety without sacrificing a luxury Coolsculpting experience. In addition to our already high standards of cleanliness we have implemented new steps to ensure even more peace of mind to our clients,” says Kate Robertson.Secret Body Las Vegas is recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 9000 Coolsculpting treatments. Allergan recognizes the practice with the highest level of achievement, a Diamond Crystal Practice. Secret Body is ranked #1 in the Coolsculpting procedure in Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah and Arizona.Clients fly in from around the country for private treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.Here’s what you need to know before your virtual CoolSculpting® consultation at Secret Body Las Vegas. The visit can take place on Facetime, Zoom, or just a phone call. Secret Body will ask your preference when you book your appointment. Plan for the appointment to take about 30 minutes, schedule plenty of buffer room before and after so you’re not running late or rushed during your time with Secret Body Las Vegas. They suggest you schedule it at a time where you can speak freely & openly. On appointment day, take some time to get comfortable and ensure it's quiet and make sure you’ve got a solid WiFi connection. You’ll meet with a Secret Body Las Vegas CoolSculpting® Expert virtually, who will explain the technology and talk about the general information around freezing fat.If you would like to learn more about the Coolsculpting procedure contact Secret Body Las Vegas at 702-564-1982 to set up your virtual consultation.CoolSculpting is a safe, non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fat loss in hard-to-lose areas, such as the waist, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, and under the chin. Fat cells are targeted and frozen with a cooling technology. The frozen fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body. More than seven million Coolsculpting treatments have been provided worldwide with proven results.About Secret Body Medical Spa Las Vegas - Established in 2013Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.