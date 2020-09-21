Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp Launch Waterproof Wake-Surfing Heels for Women in Colombia, Medellin

Jennifer Zemp, founder of Kasey-Z shoes, said: “We know the pandemic has stopped a lot of events and gatherings taking place but this doesn’t need to stop the fun of fashion! If people are going to be on the water, why can’t they look like rockstars! Water sports are not seasonal in Medellin, Colombia. The weather is 85 degrees most of the year."





Sporty Girl is a new heel option to wear while you are wake-surfing on the water.



Jennifer Zemp takes fashion to a whole new level with her new wake-surfing heels called Sporty Girls. Ron Zemp introduced Jennifer Zemp to Tata Prada a well known shoe manufacturer in Colombia who will manufacturer the New Line of Sporty Girl Heels for wake-surfing by Kasey-Z Shoes.



The New York Times says the boat business is booming. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/02/style/boat-sales-summer.html



During the Pandemic boat sales soared as families searched for outdoor activities. This pandemic’s enforced isolation has propelled cooped-up Americans toward virus-proof outdoor activities with an unexpected velocity. Sales of RVs, bicycles and camping equipment are exploding. But nowhere is this boom more evident than on the water.



The origins of wakesurfing are somewhat disputed with multiple people and companies claiming to be at the genesis of the sport. Some claims have set the dates for the origins of boat-surfing or wake-surfing as far back as the 1920s. However, no credible evidence of this is available. Footage and print media from the 1950s and 1960s show ocean surfers actively riding surfboards behind motor boats. By the mid 60's numerous surfboard manufactures laid claims to building wake specific boards.



The practice of riding surfboards behind boats continued through the 70s and 80s with the boards being ridden evolving to shorter forms right along the shortboard revolution in Surfing. As boards progressively shortened in length, taking a page from windsurfing or sailboarding many practitioners started using devices mounted to the board to strap and secure their feet in place. Aided with a tow rope, hard carving and launching off wakes lead to sports like skurfing, skiboarding, and eventually wakeboarding.



Wakeboarding's growth and mass appeal led the watercraft industry to advance technology to increase the size of wakes. This, in turn, provided an opportunity for wake-surfing to emerge from the shadows.



Now Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp are bringing fashion to the emerging wake-surfing industry.



About Kasey-Z About Kasey-Z Shoes & Sandals

Kasey-Z Shoes & Now Wake-surfing heels is a world leader in cutting edge heels. Founded in 2008, Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp revolutionized the luxury heel industry through quality and innovation. For more information about Kasey-Z Shoes & sandals, please visit https://www.jenniferzemp.com



About Jennifer Zemp & Ron Zemp

Kasey-Z Shoes & Sandals is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp established in 2008. For more information about Jennifer Zemp, please visit,



