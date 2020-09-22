Blink Device Company Announces Launch of GelAuto™ Wearable Hand Gel System

Press Releases Blink Device Company Press Release Share Blog

Blink Device Company launches the GelAuto™ wearable smart hand gel system. The Gelauto is an app controlled system that allows users to control gel volume, set reminders and track gel frequency of single users and groups.





“Research has shown that health care providers gel their hands significantly more often when they have access to wearable gel dispensers, which results in lower rates of hospital acquired infections,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, Blink’s CEO. “We designed the GelAuto dispenser for the health care environment, and we were just starting evaluations in hospitals when the pandemic surfaced. When numerous physician participants asked if they could buy dispensers for their family and friends, we realized that the GelAuto system has a broader role to play in helping to keep our families and communities safe. So, we expanded our focus and accelerated our timeline to make GelAuto available to everyone.”



The GelAuto system is a hospital-grade, electronic wearable dispenser with gelling reminders to help make routine hand hygiene a reflex. The included mobile app takes hand sanitizing to a new level with customizable settings, location-enabled reminders, group features, and performance tracking tools that provide advanced insights into the wearer’s gelling behavior. The convenient, pre-filled cartridges are filled with enough high-quality hand gel for about 50 uses wherever and whenever you need them.



For more information, visit our Kickstarter page



About Blink Device Company

Blink Device Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and their products are proudly made in the USA. To learn more about our company, visit www.blinkdc.com



Elise Hyman

(312) 852-0064



www.blinkdc.com

Attached Files

Get to know Gelauto The Gelauto is a wearable, smart, app controlled hand gel dispenser. The Gelauto facilitates access to hand gel at the office, store, gas station... wherever. Filename: GetToKnowGelauto.png

