Statement by Missin Peace in Response to Grand Jury Verdict in the Breonna Taylor Case

Founded in 2017 in response to ongoing police violence and the growing rate of repeat atrocities across the country, Missin Peace is the nation’s only public police misconduct registry. We aggregate formal police complaints for the public (records often buried in internal databases) and make them accessible to the investigative journalists, hiring managers, and attorneys in the pursuit of justice for all. We believe there is no police reform without the voice of the people. For more information, please visit Abingdon, MD, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Missin Peace released the following statement regarding the Kentucky Attorney General’s decision to indict one police officer connected with the murder of Breonna Taylor:"With heavy sorrow, we extend our hearts to Breonna Taylor’s family and the unsettling number of people still reeling from the pandemic of police brutality."Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s failure to bring substantial charges against the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor is a devastating blow to the nation. The system that promised liberty and justice for all failed Breonna Taylor and thus failed us all. Claims to protect and serve were thwarted when the system failed to investigate Breonna Taylor’s murder and the long list of complaints that started years ago. Despite federal recommendations to overhaul systems that track police complaints and discipline officers, police departments have yet to take action."In 2017, we started the work to end repeat atrocities of police misconduct. We aggregate formal police complaints from the public (records often buried in internal databases) and make them accessible to investigative journalists, hiring managers, and attorneys in the pursuit of justice for all. We believe there is no police reform without the voice of the people."Without a doubt, there is work to be done in flagging troubled officers and ending repeat atrocities of police violence in America. We must continue the fight for Breonna Taylor and far too many others who suffered under this broken system. Our stance remains as a national call to register all police complaints on the Missin Peace database for responsible and unbiased tracking and reporting. Register your complaint at missinpeaces.com."About Missin PeaceFounded in 2017 in response to ongoing police violence and the growing rate of repeat atrocities across the country, Missin Peace is the nation’s only public police misconduct registry. We aggregate formal police complaints for the public (records often buried in internal databases) and make them accessible to the investigative journalists, hiring managers, and attorneys in the pursuit of justice for all. We believe there is no police reform without the voice of the people. For more information, please visit missinpeaces.com or missinpeaces-pro.com. Contact Information Missin Peace

