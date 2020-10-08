Hair Extensions of Houston Helps Women Regain Their Self-Confidence Through a Range of Haircare Solutions and Salon Services

Press Releases Hair Extensions of Houston Press Release Share Blog

Providing various beauty and hair services to residents of the area, this salon specializes in premium quality hair extensions for thinning hair as well.





There can be various factors that affect hair health, including hormonal imbalances, illnesses, medication, stress, or age. Other causes include conditions like alopecia.



Given the socio-cultural importance hair has across the world, it's unsurprising how crippling hair loss and other problems can be for women. This is why salons like Hair Extensions of Houston offer a wide range of services to their clients, helping them feel more confident.



The salon is a full-service institution, offering everything from haircuts to deep conditioning treatments, hair color services, and other beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures. They offer essential and cosmetic services, providing a one-stop solution to all aesthetic needs.



Their services aim to help their clients feel more confident through precision, expertise, and experience in the beauty industry. The salon's founder, Brenda McLeod, has been in the beauty community for over three decades and has trained her staff in the best techniques, invested in high-quality products, and remained up to date on the latest trends.



The salon offers non-damaging, permanent hair extensions secured via the original loc system that ensures hair remains safe and healthy, while their clients enjoy thicker, healthier-looking hair.



Using only the finest quality products and hair extensions, they have built a reputation for quality in the industry. Discussing their motivation behind offering diverse services, a senior stylist said, “Hair loss and cosmetic problems can push women to become critical of themselves and who can blame them when the media, society and friends and family remind them of their so-called flaws. We work to help restore their sense of self-worth through hair restoration services, extensions, and a range of beauty services that are designed with their needs in mind, whether they want to pamper themselves after a stressful time, or they wish to get a complete hair makeover.”



The salon uses state-of-the-art technology for its LLLT treatment that encourages safe, natural hair growth for their clients. They provide detailed consultations and micro-video examinations, following which recommendations for a comprehensive treatment program are made. Over the course of multiple sessions, supplement recommendations, the treatment results in healthy hair growth. LLLT is a popular treatment that offers promising results alongside their other rejuvenation services.



About The Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service hair salon in Houston, TX, that offers a complete range of beauty treatments, including hair color and rejuvenation. They specialize in Hair Extensions Installation Houston TX, color matching, and application for clients.



Website: http://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact: 832-717-3626

