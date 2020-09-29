Global Excel Management Announces Strategic Investment with VITALL Intelligence

Press Releases Global Excel Management Press Release Share Blog

Global Excel Management Inc., a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions, announces a strategic investment and partnership with Vitall Intelligence Inc., a Canadian health and technology leader providing subscription-based Personal Health Records services, combined with real-time medical device data - aiming at further advancing the digital health sector.





Reg Allatt, CEO of Global Excel, said, “Delivering a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management services, which exceed our clients’ expectations, has always been our primary focus, and VITALL advances our continued commitment to the digital health sector and represents one of many new services we are providing to our global client base. These clients rely on Global Excel to deliver cutting edge solutions which enhance their member’s healthcare journey while reducing claims costs.”



Dianne Carmichael, CEO of VITALL, explains, “Integrating the critical, complex technology elements into an advanced SaaS platform has dominated our work so far, but the support of these proven strategic partners provides the foundation for aggressive revenue growth.”



Global Excel joins Blyth Investments, combining their strengths to accelerate the commercial development of VITALL in the marketplace. Blyth Investments Inc. has helped shape VITALL’s business strategy. “Global Excel has emerged as a significant Canadian Healthcare leader on an international scale,” said Don Simmonds, Chairman and CEO of the Blyth Group. “This partnership represents a powerful means of advancing VITALL’s vision to provide a health records subscription service for individuals that travel extensively or have acute health challenges to manage, as well as enterprise solutions for the health, wellness, loyalty and employee benefits markets.”



About Global Excel

Global Excel (www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. It offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 370 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel is made up of over 1,000 employees across 9 global offices and is headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada.



About VITALL

VITALL (www.vitall.com) is a patient-centered health care service with global aspirations, that is revolutionizing the health technology sector by creating the first platform to successfully acquire individuals’ health records, consolidating their medical history and integrating it with real-time data from fitness and medical devices, securely accessible on any smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.



About Blyth Group

Blyth Group (www.blythgroup.ca) is a Family Office that places financial and human capital behind ideas with global impact. An active investment portfolio emphasizes technology, real estate and healthcare.



