Houston International Equipment, Inc. Targets Kilgore, Texas for Branch Location

Houston International Equipment, Inc. (HIE), continues USA expansion adding its second location in Kilgore, TX.





Kilgore, TX has a rich history in oil and gas, dating back to the 1930’s. Many of the major production companies have representation in Kilgore, and production activity continues despite the recent downturn. Geographically, Kilgore, TX will serve the HIE expansion strategy, allowing the new branch to begin to serve the Haynesville Shale Play, as well as East Texas.



“We are excited to bring HIE to East Texas and the Haynesville Shale. Our broad product offering, extreme customer service, and thirty-three year history, will be refreshing for our old friends and new customers in the Kilgore, TX area. We have proven we will do whatever it takes to serve the customer, not just make a sale, and our customers are responding in an overwhelmingly positive manner. The new branch location in Kilgore will enhance our offering and ability to continue to serve at a high level,” said Matt Glover, Vice President of USA Sales Operations.



“Deep East Texas and the Haynesville Shale were both early targets for the USA Expansion efforts,” said Daniel Rangel, CEO, Houston International Equipment, Inc. “Kilgore, TX will serve as a hinged location for HIE, serving two major US production areas. Both the newer production in the Haynesville Shale, and the established fields of East Texas present favorable opportunities for HIE. We are happy to be a part of the Kilgore community and to benefit from its strong legacy and oilfield heritage. We are encouraged about the future in Kilgore, and eager to get started in that branch on October 12, 2020.”



Houston International Equipment, Inc.

Marketing Department

281-587-0800



www.houstonie.com



