Hemanext to Present New Red Blood Cell Research Data at AABB 2020

Four abstracts add to the growing body of evidence supporting hypoxic storage of RBCs.





AABB 2020 attendees can meet online with the poster authors on Sunday, Oct. 4, 1:15 – 2:15pm ET. The researchers will discuss the design, findings and conclusions for each of these four important studies:



Sickle Cell Disease: “Hypoxic Storage of Donor Red Cells Improves Deformability after Exposure to Plasma from Adults with Sickle Cell Disease during Vaso-Occlusive Crisis” (Abstract P-BB-32). Background: Previous ex vivo studies suggest that the inflamed plasma (PL) from patients with SCD during vaso-occlusive pain crisis (VOC) may damage transfused RBCs, diminishing their potential efficacy. For the first time, researchers investigated the degree to which hypoxic-storage conditions impact RBC function after exposure to SCD PL.



Irradiation: “Improved Quality of CP2D/AS-3 Red Blood Cells Processed and Stored for 42 days in the Hemanext Oxygen Reduction System After X-Ray Irradiation at Day 14 or Day 21” (Abstract P-NI-12). Background: Previous studies indicate potential benefits of the Hemanext Oxygen Reduction System (ORS) on the RBC storage lesion after gamma irradiation. In this study, the effects of Day 14 or 21 X-ray irradiation on AS-3 RBC processed with the ORS are compared to Day 14 or 21 X-ray irradiation of conventional AS-3 RBC.



Oxidative Burden: “Estimating Oxidative Stress Burden of Multiple Blood Transfusions in Trauma Patients” (Abstract P-BB-22). Background: Bleeding trauma patients require transfusion (Tx) of multiple units of packed red blood cells (PRBCs) or whole blood (WB) for resuscitation. Transfusing older blood is associated with poorer outcomes due to “storage lesions” characterized by oxidative damage to RBCs. Researchers investigated if hypoxic storage of RBCs could minimize the O2 burden of stored PRBCs and eliminate variability in Tx.



Benefits of Hypoxic Storage: “Hypoxic Storage in Novel Non-DEHP Bags Improves Red Blood Cell Quality during 56 Day Storage at 4°C” (Abstract P-NI-11). Background: The quality of aerobic, refrigerated stored red blood cells (RBCs) deteriorates progressively during storage, a process collectively called “the RBC storage lesion,” which may negatively impact oxygen delivery and clinical outcome. Oxidative damage of RBC membranes by reactive oxygen species is a major contributor to the storage lesion. Researchers compared the in vitro quality of RBCs stored in hypoxic and standard bags for 56 days at 4°C.



“We are grateful for the expertise and dedication of our research collaborators. These four studies, along with previous efforts over the past decade, are building a powerful case for the potential of hypoxically stored RBCs to enhance patient care,” said Hemanext Chief Medical Officer Laurel Omert, MD. “Hemanext’s mission is to support the transfusion medicine community in its efforts to ensure safer transfusions and healthier patients. Together we are working to create a world with fewer and better transfusions.”



Hemanext’s technology delivers an innovative approach to minimizing oxidative damage of stored blood, which continues to be a key unmet need that may significantly impact patient care. To learn more about this unmet need and see the Hemanext ONE® Processing System in action, please visit the Hemanext Virtual Booth during AABB 2020.



About Hemanext

Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy and cost of transfusion therapy. The company’s research and development efforts center on the study and future commercialization of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The Hemanext ONE® Processing System, our initial product offering, creates a novel RBC replacement therapy designed to potentially improve the quality of life for chronic and high-volume transfusion patients while reducing costs. Visit



Stacy Smith

603-759-0458



hemanext.com



