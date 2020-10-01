End of Addiction is Launching a Self-Assessment Tool in Honour of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month

At the start of “Sober October 2020,” the National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Abundance Behavioural Health and Careteam Technologies are proud to announce they have partnered together alongside caring individuals to collaborate to see the End of Addiction. A grassroots movement, the hopes are to have others join to end the needless suffering and pain felt by so many. As part of the launch, the coalition has developed a free anonymous self-assessment tool.





At the start of “Sober October 2020,” the National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Abundance Behavioural Health and Careteam Technologies are proud to announce they have partnered together alongside caring individuals to collaborate to see the End of Addiction. A grassroots movement, the hopes are to have others join to end the needless suffering and pain felt by so many. As part of the launch, the coalition has developed a free anonymous self-assessment tool to help people identify if they or a loved one have a problem, and to get the help they need.



Addiction manifests itself in many ways, from drugs to alcohol abuse. What is clear is addition is no longer anonymous. Its cords are reaching into families everywhere, ripping at the fabric of our communities. Every day, more than 400 people die from a drug overdose, and hundreds more deaths are related to alcohol or suicide related to an addiction. Plus there is untold personal, family, and societal suffering. It’s getting worse, so we need to take a different approach.



The COVID-19 crisis has created a time of uncertainty and anxiety for people around the world. According to a report from the CCSA since the start of COVID, 25% of Canadians (aged 35-54) are drinking more while at home due to COVID-19 pandemic. That is in addition to the 21% of Canadians, who already suffer from addiction and are finding it more difficult to get the support that they need.



Samantha Yarwood, Chief Innovation and Inspiration Officer of Abudance, former Director of Marketing for Starbucks EMEA, shared, “Since the start of COVID I have noticed an increase in social media posts encouraging alcohol consumption. As we enter the winter months, and more people are confined to their homes, we know people will turn to social media for connection, which is in turn affecting alcohol use.”



A study by Movendi reports that during the start of the confinement, 47% of respondents said that their beer consumption increased, followed by wine at 37%, and liquor at 30%. It has also been reported that alcohol sales have increased as much as 282%.



Samantha further commented, “We know if someone wants to change their behaviours, or to get help, it isn’t easy. I am proud that we are able to launch this new online self-assessment tool to help individuals and their families better understand where they are today and the next steps they can take to change,” Dr. Alexandra T. Greenhill, family physician, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Careteam Technologies led the development of the self-assessment tools, informed by evidence and adapted using a person-centric approach to make them easier to answer. “The challenge is often to reach the people facing addiction issues and open a conversation about whether there is a problem and what to do about it,” says Dr. Greenhill. "This approach is not threatening as the language is destigmatising, there is no requirement to share any personal information and it’s super fast to complete."



The self-assessment tools launched by End Of Addiction are similar to the self-assessment tools launched to help people make sense of whether they need to seek further medical attention due to COVID. The End Of Addiction self-assessments are done anonymously, take 5-10 min and will assist individuals to A) assess whether they or their loved one have a problem with alcohol or other addictions and if required, B) understand what steps to take next.



About Us

Abundance Behavioural Health

Abundance Behavioural Health is dedicated to ending the pain and suffering of individuals and families impacted by addiction and the massive costs of lost opportunities addiction inflicts on society. Our mission, to End Addiction, can only happen when we approach addiction through a new and different perspective – with an abundance mindset. Current care models don’t always meet the full scope of patient needs through the full range of possible treatments. As a result, individuals often feel lost or hopeless when trying to navigate the current treatment systems. It will take time, a lot of collaboration and leveraging technology to get there but we know we can do it. Abundance is focused on two key areas to bridge the gaps that exist today Targeted Treatment and Continuing Care.



Careteam Technologies

Careteam Technologies is a digital health tech company working to solve the problem of fragmentation in healthcare. Careteam’s virtual care collaboration platform focused around a patient-centered plan of action is the only system that flexibly adapts to different needs and offers patients full control of who gets involved in their care.



Media Inquiries, please contact:

Alexandra T. Greenhill MD, Founder / CEO / Chief Medical Officer

Cell: 604.347.7338

