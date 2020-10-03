Armin Lear Releases Music vs The Man by Acclaimed Filmmaker Peter Rowe

Filmmaker Peter Rowe's new book, Music vs The Man, is now available in English worldwide in digital and print format. Published by Armin Lear Press, the book is supported by a 90-second video, posted on the Armin Lear website, giving potential readers a taste of the action.





Rowe notes: “Music wields the type of revolutionary power that politicians and authorities only dream of. Music has the power to open hearts, change minds, and get people to stand up for what they believe in. That’s why, for years authorities have been trying to censor it, throwing musicians in prison, raiding their homes, and sometimes even killing them.”



Rowe features stories of racial oppression, censorship, political extremism, extravagant behavior, self-destructive obsessions, and more as he deftly moves through music history.



Involved with music since the 1960s, Peter Rowe has made over 190 films as a director, writer, or producer. Among the musicians he has filmed are John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, Leonard Cohen, and Joni Mitchell, at events like the Isle of Wight Festival and the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival, and concerts by the Jefferson Airplane and the Mothers of Invention.



Rowe’s credits include documentary profiles of both the psychedelic soul band The Chambers Brothers and famed New York DJ Cousin Brucie, as well as features including Treasure Island, and The Best Bad Thing. His 49-part television series Angry Planet took him to 30 countries on all seven continents, and aired in 35 countries around the world. He’s won and been nominated for many awards, including Geminis, Genies and film-festival prizes. Tales of his film career are described in his 2013 book, "Adventures in Filmmaking."



