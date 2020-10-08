PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SkySparc

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from SkySparc: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

SkySparc Deepens Americas Investment with New Appointment


SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has hired Joedy Tran as Senior Engagement Manager for the Americas to grow the firm’s business in the region.

Stockholm, Sweden, October 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tran brings to SkySparc and its clients some 20 years of industry experience, through senior roles across consulting, business development and sales.

Most recently consulting independently with financial technology and financial services firms, Tran has also held sales, consulting and business development positions at firms including Thomson Reuters, Wallstreet System, State Street Bank and 360T.

Tran said: “SkySparc is already a well-respected solutions provider to corporates and financial institutions in North America. I look forward to working closely with new and existing clients to further expand SkySparc’s footprint in the region.”

Joakim Wiener, CEO, SkySparc, said: “The Americas is an important strategic market for SkySparc. We’re very pleased to be building on our long-term presence. I am certain Joedy’s appointment will provide a solid foundation for a successful expansion in the Americas.”
Contact Information
SkySparc
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
Contact
www.skysparc.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SkySparc
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help