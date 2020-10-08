PSI Lending Announces Company Wide Expansion

Press Releases Homecision Press Release Share Blog

PSI Lending Expands Company Wide; Expansion on top of record growth during COVID-19 pandemic.





PSI Lending has expanded company wide including training junior loan officers in a nine week program, expanding their processing department and bringing in their own in house underwriter team. Since PSI Lending has brought on their own underwriters, the company is closing loans at a much quicker rate. Since PSI Lending has been processing loans quicker, they were able to bring on more loan officers and help more customers. They have brought on more than 40 employees since March and plan to bring on 40 more by the end of the year. The growth has been a positive impact to the Greater Cleveland Area.



PSI Lending has experienced record growth, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as homeowners across the country take advantage of record-low mortgage rates to refinance or purchase homes. Due to this, PSI Lending has launched a direct-to-consumer brand, Homecision powered by PSI Lending, and is actively looking to expand its sales teams located in offices across the country. Jobs are available to view on Homecision.com (directly in the Careers section at https://homecision.mymortgageonline.com/AboutUs.html).



"We're really excited to be growing at a record rate," said Lindsay Simcic, HR Manager of Homecision. "We have been very fortunate to be providing jobs to those in the Greater Cleveland area during this tough time." She continued, "We're still actively growing and hiring. We are looking for motivated individuals to begin their career with Homecision."



PSI Lending, with primary offices located in Henderson, NV, is a nationwide mortgage lender with offices across the country. The company is led by a seasoned executive team, with over 100 years of combined industry experience. They offer a wide variety of lending products through several divisions, including their Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending has helped countless consumers by fulfilling its mission to be their customers favorite way to purchase or refinance a home.



North Olmsted, OH, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PSI Lending has announced a major expansion of its mortgage sales division to coincide with the launch of its Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending is hiring 20 local sales positions in its Cleveland offices located in North Olmsted, Ohio.

