Ephesoft and Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Form Strategic Global Alliance to Offer Clients Value-Add Solutions

Partnership offers Infor M3, CSI, and LN customers a solution to accelerate and capture data with intelligent document processing solutions to drive productivity.





ICCG is an enterprise software focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of more than 2,000 business and digital transformation project executions across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Solutions and Product Life Cycle Management Solutions deployments.



ICCG and Ephesoft have established strong market positions and look to this new partnership to provide value-added resources for their customers. Both have strong connections to Infor: ICCG is a Gold Channel and Global Alliance Partner for Infor and Ephesoft is a certified complimentary solution partner for Infor with hundreds of customers running an Infor system as their ERP and Supply Chain Systems.



“We are thrilled to welcome ICCG as our newest Global Alliance partner to offer Ephesoft’s intelligent document processing solutions,” said Ike Kavas, Founder and CEO at Ephesoft. “Our mutual goals align by offering the best solutions and delivering an exceptional customer experience from Day 1. This strategic partnership will benefit more Infor customers by increasing productivity and efficiency with the most innovative, AI and patented machine learning capture technology on the market.”



“Ephesoft and ICCG’s strategic partnership will benefit Infor customers by offering a solution to their document and data challenges,” said Shiv Kaushik, Founder, Chairman, and CEO for ICCG. “Ephesoft’s intelligent document processing platform, which powers Infor Document Management (IDM) Capture, enables customers to capture, classify, extract and export their data into Infor so customers can gain insights and improve productivity, efficiency and accuracy. The integration in place with all leading Infor’s Enterprise Systems – whether it is Infor M3 or Infor CSI, the Ephesoft partnership provides a leading-edge solution for ICCG to promote to our customers.”



“ICCG has always believed in being a total solutions provider to our customers and create that value which goes beyond just offering enterprise software systems in our defined verticals,” said Balachandran Anantharama, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy at ICCG. “This partnership extends our consulting expertise and experience to support our customers’ needs around business process automation and supporting paperless environment for our clients.



“Customers use this innovative technology to automate any document-based business processes or task, improving accuracy, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Our common goal is to improve enterprise productivity, which results in better customer experiences, more fulfilling corporate careers, and higher business profitability.”



About Ephesoft



Ephesoft provides intelligent document processing solutions with industry-leading technology to help enterprises maximize their productivity. Using AI and patented machine learning technology, Ephesoft’s platform captures data from documents, enriches it with context and amplifies the power of that data, adding intelligence to accelerate any business process and drive successful digital transformation. Thousands of customers worldwide use Ephesoft to save costs, improve accuracy and fuel their journey towards the autonomous enterprise. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit



About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)



Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise. For the last 32 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.



Our Partnership With Infor



Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why we work with our leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. Our relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards our goal of best serving our customers’ needs.



ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.



We have earned our reputation for high performance and flexibility because we have a disciplined approach, stress honesty and integrity, and always put the needs of our customers first. Our motto is to “Do the right things,” and those are not just words; they are what we do every day to help our customers reach their goals. And help them take their businesses to great heights.



ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.



Harriet Schneider

215-675-5754



iccg.com



