Press Releases BILT Incorporated Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from BILT Incorporated: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: BILT Inc. Wins Best Tech Start Up in Dallas; Tech in Motion Names Nominees for National Timmy Award

The company that created the mobile BILT app that provides free-to-use 3D interactive assembly and installation instructions has been named the Best Tech Start Up in Dallas by Tech in Motion. Elected to represent this year's "Best in Tech," regional winners are chosen for their resilience, agility and exceptional leadership in 2020.





BILT is a customer experience platform for manufacturers to provide 3D interactive animated instructions for products requiring assembly, installation, set up, repair, or maintenance. BILT’s Intelligent Instructions®, accessible via the free-to-use BILT app, provide consumers with a premium out-of-the-box experience and manufacturers with data analytics and a connection to the customer that has never been possible before.



“It’s an honor to be selected this year, given the challenges everyone has faced during COVID-19 conditions. We have an exceptional team who has flexed, adapted, and kept an outward mindset,” says BILT Chairman and CEO Nate Henderson. “It’s our privilege to work with some of the world’s best brands to create promoters of their products by perfecting the customer experience.”



BILT’s brand partners include companies like The Home Depot, Weber-Stephen, Samsung, KidKraft, Yale, Little Tikes, Lifetime, Whalen, Backyard Discovery, Coleman Powersports, and many more. Thousands of products on BILT have increased star ratings and Net Promoter Scores. BILT is proven to reduce returns and customer support costs, as well as set up time and errors. BILT captures customer reviews during the socially sensitive window when consumers are most likely to mention a brand by name, whether in person or online.



Among speakers and judges for this year’s Timmy Awards is co-founder of Siri and Change.org, Adam Cheyer, Erica Van of Charles River Ventures, Bruce Wang, Director of Engineering at Netflix, and Nirmal Srinivasan, Software Engineering Director at Paypal.



“Through the Timmy Awards, we’re thrilled to have an incredible panel of judges to help us recognize the startups cultivating innovation not just through their product or service, but in their everyday work environment and culture,” says Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion. “Our finalists and winners are also leaders who have produced an innovative product, disrupted markets, employed forward-thinking leaders and created a great place to work while doing it.”



This year, Tech in Motion will host the Timmy Awards ceremony virtually, announcing winners on October 29.



About BILT:

The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and directs the procedure step by step. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.



About Tech in Motion:

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 by the IT recruiting organization Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of more than 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information. Grapevine, TX, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BILT Incorporated has been named Best Tech Start Up in Dallas by Tech in Motion and will compete against ten other regional winners for the National Timmy Award. Voters in the tech community selected the creators of the mobile BILT app for exemplifying a strong entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, and for fostering an outstanding work environment even in trying times. The national winner will be named by a select panel of judges later this month.BILT is a customer experience platform for manufacturers to provide 3D interactive animated instructions for products requiring assembly, installation, set up, repair, or maintenance. BILT’s Intelligent Instructions®, accessible via the free-to-use BILT app, provide consumers with a premium out-of-the-box experience and manufacturers with data analytics and a connection to the customer that has never been possible before.“It’s an honor to be selected this year, given the challenges everyone has faced during COVID-19 conditions. We have an exceptional team who has flexed, adapted, and kept an outward mindset,” says BILT Chairman and CEO Nate Henderson. “It’s our privilege to work with some of the world’s best brands to create promoters of their products by perfecting the customer experience.”BILT’s brand partners include companies like The Home Depot, Weber-Stephen, Samsung, KidKraft, Yale, Little Tikes, Lifetime, Whalen, Backyard Discovery, Coleman Powersports, and many more. Thousands of products on BILT have increased star ratings and Net Promoter Scores. BILT is proven to reduce returns and customer support costs, as well as set up time and errors. BILT captures customer reviews during the socially sensitive window when consumers are most likely to mention a brand by name, whether in person or online.Among speakers and judges for this year’s Timmy Awards is co-founder of Siri and Change.org, Adam Cheyer, Erica Van of Charles River Ventures, Bruce Wang, Director of Engineering at Netflix, and Nirmal Srinivasan, Software Engineering Director at Paypal.“Through the Timmy Awards, we’re thrilled to have an incredible panel of judges to help us recognize the startups cultivating innovation not just through their product or service, but in their everyday work environment and culture,” says Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion. “Our finalists and winners are also leaders who have produced an innovative product, disrupted markets, employed forward-thinking leaders and created a great place to work while doing it.”This year, Tech in Motion will host the Timmy Awards ceremony virtually, announcing winners on October 29.About BILT:The award-winning BILT app provides 3D interactive Intelligent Instructions® that are voice & text guided. Beginning with a product overview, BILT includes tools required, parts included and directs the procedure step by step. BILT empowers brands with analytics on each product and revolutionizes the way companies connect to their consumers. Manufacturers maintain control of their content; updates to instructions can be made in real time, so they’re never obsolete. BILT supports manufacturers’ efforts to go green by minimizing paper instructions, warranty & registration cards. Download the free BILT app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.About Tech in Motion:Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 by the IT recruiting organization Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of more than 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information. Contact Information BILT Incorporated

Juliette Qureshi

703-554-3020



www.biltapp.com

Attached Files BILT Wins Dallas Timmy Award 2020 The company that created the mobile BILT app that provides free-to-use 3D interactive assembly and installation instructions has been named the Best Tech Start Up in Dallas by Tech in Motion. Filename: DallasTimmyAward2020.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BILT Incorporated