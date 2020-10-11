Evon Medics, LLC Has Been Awarded $1.7 Million Grant for the Evaluation of Its Medical Device for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Press Releases Evon Medics, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Elkridge, MD, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Small business, Evon Medics, LLC today announced that it has been awarded a non-dilutive grant of $1.7 million for its Phase II SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) clinical trials for the development and evaluation of its non-invasive Chemosensory-Based Orbitofrontal Cortex Training (CBOT) medical device for home-based treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). This funding is a HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) initiative of the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health.The CBOT is a portable, safe and user-friendly device that uses chemosensory stimulation of the Orbitofrontal Cortex (part of the brain responsible for decision making and emotion regulation) for the management of OUD. It works by using proprietary stimulation parameters that overcome Orbitofrontal Cortex (OFC) desensitization and administering olfactory cognitive tasks that engage the OFC with high fidelity to induce lasting positive changes in OFC functions."With the recent increase in the rate of opioid abuse deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot overemphasize the need for an effective therapeutic to help curb the opioid crisis," said Charles Nwaokobia, Chief Operating Officer at Evon Medics. "I believe the CBOT can effectively bridge the treatment gap and will be a delight to OUD patients worried about stigma as it can be used at home. Also, the immensely successful Phase I SBIR clinical trials lends credence to its efficacy and we intend to refine the device to allow broad implementation to include pain reduction and emotional modulation during the Phase II SBIR clinical trials."Evon Medics, LLC is a medical devices and medical research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic pain, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases that have remained elusive to treatment. The company Head Office is in Elkridge, Maryland.

