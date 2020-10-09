Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from OrthoNeuro: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020





Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including total and reverse shoulder replacement, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, fracture care, sports medicine injuries, as well as non-operative treatments.



"OrthoNeuro is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Ben Szerlip, DO to our shoulder division," said Dr. Larry T Todd Jr, OrthoNeuro President. "His extensive background and experience in shoulder replacement, surgery, and non-operative care will be a great asset, and we are very fortunate to have Dr. Szerlip return to the Central Ohio area to help serve our patients."



Dr. Szerlip graduated from Mt. Vernon High school and earned his bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster. After college he received additional training in clinical research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He attended medical school at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Afterward, Dr. Szerlip pursued a nationally renowned fellowship in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery with the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.



"My family and I are thrilled to come back home to central Ohio," said Dr. Szerlip. "I consider it a privilege to serve our patients in hopes to make a difference in the community I grew up in. I also look forward to working beside the exceptional team at OrthoNeuro."



Dr. Szerlip has authored multiple research publications and given national presentations on shoulder replacement design and technique. He also currently serves as an instructor to educate surgeons on advanced principles of shoulder replacement. While in Texas, he co-founded the Austin Shoulder Institute where he practiced for the past 5 years.



"I believe it’s essential to educate my patients, so they feel empowered by their treatment plan based on the best medical evidence and personalized goals to achieve their optimal outcome," said Dr. Szerlip.



He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro Dublin, Grandview, Grove City, and Pickerington offices starting on November 16.



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. Columbus, OH, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020.Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including total and reverse shoulder replacement, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, fracture care, sports medicine injuries, as well as non-operative treatments."OrthoNeuro is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Ben Szerlip, DO to our shoulder division," said Dr. Larry T Todd Jr, OrthoNeuro President. "His extensive background and experience in shoulder replacement, surgery, and non-operative care will be a great asset, and we are very fortunate to have Dr. Szerlip return to the Central Ohio area to help serve our patients."Dr. Szerlip graduated from Mt. Vernon High school and earned his bachelor's degree from the College of Wooster. After college he received additional training in clinical research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He attended medical school at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Afterward, Dr. Szerlip pursued a nationally renowned fellowship in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery with the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston."My family and I are thrilled to come back home to central Ohio," said Dr. Szerlip. "I consider it a privilege to serve our patients in hopes to make a difference in the community I grew up in. I also look forward to working beside the exceptional team at OrthoNeuro."Dr. Szerlip has authored multiple research publications and given national presentations on shoulder replacement design and technique. He also currently serves as an instructor to educate surgeons on advanced principles of shoulder replacement. While in Texas, he co-founded the Austin Shoulder Institute where he practiced for the past 5 years."I believe it’s essential to educate my patients, so they feel empowered by their treatment plan based on the best medical evidence and personalized goals to achieve their optimal outcome," said Dr. Szerlip.He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro Dublin, Grandview, Grove City, and Pickerington offices starting on November 16.OrthoNeuroOrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. Contact Information OrthoNeuro

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from OrthoNeuro