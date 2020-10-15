PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Frannie & Elinor

Frannie & Elinor Releases Handcrafted Jewelry Collection "Reflected Joy"


Launch of "Reflected Joy" announced - Minimalist Handmade Jewelry Designs; Unique hammered gold and sterling jewelry; Modern mixed metals; Classic drop earrings; Swarovski world-class crystals and pearls; Intricately patterned pendants and necklaces

Austin, TX, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Frannie & Elinor announces the release of their new jewelry collection, “Reflected Joy.” Designer Joan Elinor’s enchantingly elegant designs invite us into her collection with hammered sterling silver and gold, minimalist designs both delicate and bold, captivating hoops, classic drops and pearls, intricately patterned pendants and necklaces, Swarovski crystals and more. The handcrafted collection presents designer earrings, pendants and necklaces in mixed metals and on-trend contemporary and classic designs.

To celebrate the launch of this new collection, Frannie & Elinor is offering 20% off all pieces to their VIPs. Find out about becoming a VIP at http://eepurl.com/gra419

Frannie & Elinor designs are immediately sought after and sell out quickly. Visit the collection at www.etsy.com/shop/FrannieandElinor

For more information go to info@FrannieandElinor.com
Contact Information
Frannie & Elinor
Joan Elinor
512-358-8786
Contact
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrannieandElinor

