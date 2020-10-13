Minerva Networks Redefines Appointment Television with the Introduction of Smart Highlights

Minerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com. San Jose, CA, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Minerva Networks, the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of advanced television services, today announced the availability of Smart Highlights. Smart Highlights increases engagement for sports fans, by allowing them to enjoy personalized highlight reels based on length of time, individual player, or type of play. A demo of the service with highlights from a soccer match between Real Madrid vs. Liverpool can be found here The new feature is now available to subscribers of pay TV services powered by the Company’s YourTV Now solution. Minerva YourTV Now is a turnkey cloud service for the delivery of video entertainment including Live TV, VOD, Network DVR, Catch-up, Restart TV, and now Smart Highlights, to popular mobile and streaming media devices, as well as set-top boxes.“Our team continues to develop disruptive technologies that give operators the ability to deliver more personalized and engaging experiences,” said Fabrizio Capobianco, Chief Innovation Officer at Minerva. “Everyone feels pressed for time these days and with sports leagues all over the world restarting amid the COVID crisis, Smart Highlights lets viewers keep up with all the games.”“Pay TV providers need to provide more engaging experiences to their subscribers. Higher engagement drives satisfaction and reduces churn,” said Matt Cuson, VP of Marketing for Minerva. “With Smart Highlights, operators can increase both revenue and retention regardless whether they are offering ad-sponsored freemium packages, premium subscriptions or pay-per-view events.”Minerva is also demonstrating examples of how its new highlights technology can be used for non-sports programming. In collaboration with Metaliquid, a leading video recognition and content intelligence company, the technology was used to create highlights from the Vice Presidential Debate. The demo can be found here . The debate highlights were created using a combination of Metaliquid’s deep learning platform, which automatically analyzes and tags video streams in real time, and Minerva’s technology for building personalized playlists. Together, these technologies enable the creation of personalized playback experiences for any type of content.About Minerva NetworksMinerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com.