Metaliquid and Minerva Networks Deliver AI-Driven Highlights Creator Solution

New solution used to analyze the Vice Presidential Debate and fed into Minerva’s Smart Highlights technology for a custom highlights reel.





Smart Highlights technology gives a new level of control to television subscribers. The Metaliquid technology features a sophisticated set of AI, Deep Learning, and computer vision algorithms that analyze video streams and generate metadata with predefined timestamped descriptive tags.



The integration of Minerva’s platform with Metaliquid’s technology unlocks unprecedented hyper-personalized content consumption by enabling users to select highlight reels that fit within the time available, or focus on topics of interest. Moreover, this unique solution opens up possibilities for Television service providers, media companies and broadcasters worldwide to:



· Increase fan engagement

· Index media contents to enhance workflow efficiencies

· Unlock hidden revenue streams via advertising or subscriptions



“A tailored, adaptive customer experience is critical to building long-term, profitable relationships with subscribers. Unlock videos’ metadata, make it simple, and flexible for customers’ needs is the key to success. In partnership with Minerva, we have assembled a best-of-breed, turnkey solution to create customized highlights automatically,” Maria Lodolo, Head of Sales at Metaliquid stated. “Metaliquid technology has proven that AI-driven solutions are mature enough to disrupt the media and entertainment industry and to increase viewers’ enthusiasm, interaction, and social sharing.”



“Smart Highlights not only make content more valuable for operators and advertisers, but it also creates a more personalized and engaging experience for consumers,” said Fabrizio Capobianco, Chief Innovation Officer at Minerva. “Along with our partners at Metaliquid, we are redefining the way people will consume 'appointment TV.'”



About Metaliquid

Metaliquid is a leading computer vision company that aims to unlock videos’ metadata and to disrupt the media industry by developing flexible AI solutions to automate content description and content generation. The innovative and patented AI algorithms underpinning the technology platform enables content owners to enhance fan engagement and monetize content more efficiently. Metaliquid has been named as a Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision: Creating Viable Technology Across Industries" [1] report by the world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner Inc. For more information, please visit www.meta-liquid.com.



Contact:

Maria Lodolo D’Oria – Head of Sales

maria@meta-liquid.com



About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com.



[1] Gartner “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision: Creating Viable Technology Across Industries,” Saniye Alaybeyi, et al, 24 September 2019. Milan, Italy, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Metaliquid , the EU leading video recognition and content intelligence company, announced today the development of a deep learning platform that automatically creates television highlights in real-time. Working with Minerva, a leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services, Metaliquid AI tools analyzed the 2020 Vice Presidential debate and fed metadata to Minerva’s Smart Highlights service, which was also announced today. Viewers then enjoyed custom highlight reels based on speaker, topics and desired playback time.Smart Highlights technology gives a new level of control to television subscribers. The Metaliquid technology features a sophisticated set of AI, Deep Learning, and computer vision algorithms that analyze video streams and generate metadata with predefined timestamped descriptive tags.The integration of Minerva’s platform with Metaliquid’s technology unlocks unprecedented hyper-personalized content consumption by enabling users to select highlight reels that fit within the time available, or focus on topics of interest. Moreover, this unique solution opens up possibilities for Television service providers, media companies and broadcasters worldwide to:· Increase fan engagement· Index media contents to enhance workflow efficiencies· Unlock hidden revenue streams via advertising or subscriptions“A tailored, adaptive customer experience is critical to building long-term, profitable relationships with subscribers. Unlock videos’ metadata, make it simple, and flexible for customers’ needs is the key to success. In partnership with Minerva, we have assembled a best-of-breed, turnkey solution to create customized highlights automatically,” Maria Lodolo, Head of Sales at Metaliquid stated. “Metaliquid technology has proven that AI-driven solutions are mature enough to disrupt the media and entertainment industry and to increase viewers’ enthusiasm, interaction, and social sharing.”“Smart Highlights not only make content more valuable for operators and advertisers, but it also creates a more personalized and engaging experience for consumers,” said Fabrizio Capobianco, Chief Innovation Officer at Minerva. “Along with our partners at Metaliquid, we are redefining the way people will consume 'appointment TV.'”About MetaliquidMetaliquid is a leading computer vision company that aims to unlock videos’ metadata and to disrupt the media industry by developing flexible AI solutions to automate content description and content generation. The innovative and patented AI algorithms underpinning the technology platform enables content owners to enhance fan engagement and monetize content more efficiently. Metaliquid has been named as a Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision: Creating Viable Technology Across Industries" [1] report by the world’s leading research and advisory company, Gartner Inc. For more information, please visit www.meta-liquid.com.Contact:Maria Lodolo D’Oria – Head of Salesmaria@meta-liquid.comAbout Minerva NetworksMinerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com.[1] Gartner “Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision: Creating Viable Technology Across Industries,” Saniye Alaybeyi, et al, 24 September 2019.