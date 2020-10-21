RPA to Host Virtual Trustee University with Special Guest Ron Insana

Press Releases Retirement Plan Advisors Press Release Share Blog

RPA and Hartford Funds are proud to present a special session by CNBC’s Ron Insana. Ron is Senior Adviser to Schroders, a CNBC contributor, host of “The Market Scoreboard Report,” author of four books on Wall Street, an Emmy nominee, and named one of the “Top 100 Business News Journalists of the 20th Century.” He will moderate a discussion around the upcoming election, including potential market implications and how it shapes things for the year 2021 and beyond. Accompanying Ron will be Sean Markowicz, CFA, Strategist at Schroders.



Industry leaders will address relevant topics, including compliance, administration, trustee responsibilities and risk, fiduciary roles, the SECURE Act, investment menu design, and market updates. Retirement plan committee members who attend the two-day seminar fulfill Missouri’s mandated trustee education requirement.



“Trustees for defined contribution retirement plans have a complex set of responsibilities,” said RPA President Joshua Schwartz. “In a time of increased scrutiny for the retirement plan industry, it’s critical for plan trustees to stay on top of current trends and understand their options in order to meet their fiduciary obligations. Trustee University provides committee members this opportunity while satisfying their annual Missouri continuing education requirement.”



Justin Brink

312-701-1100



www.retirementplanadvisors.com



