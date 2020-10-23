Virtual Women-We Can Conference on November 5-6

Press Releases Women We Can Press Release Share Blog

Conference on "Women and COVID-19: Challenges, Opportunities and The Way Forward" will bring together game-changers and exponential thinkers to light the spark of the change as they inspire hundreds of women waiting for a beacon of hope.





History speaks volumes. The unyielding strength of women has been on display, whether sung or unsung. To celebrate this, to highlight it, the first annual “Women- We Can” conference will be held virtually on November 5-6.



"Women We Can" is a global platform, bringing visionaries to act beyond empowerment and evolve as one through catalyzing a socioeconomic development.



The organization holds true to its mission of enabling the elevation of the global society's nucleus – Woman – the primary change driver. The "Women-We can" team provides bona fide assistance to those in need. It aims to ensure gender equality, access to justice and the facilitation of emotional support.



Through this platform, “Women-We Can” will attempt to highlight women's initiatives to attain economic, social and psychological empowerment.



The initiative is founded by Malak Trabelsi Loeb, who is well versed in humanitarian work. Malak Trabelsi Loeb is an International Advisory Board Member in various NGOs, Influencer and International Public Speaker, Writer, Space for humanity Advocate, Peace and Tolerance promoter, Human Rights Activist, Space Technologies promoter, Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Activist, Sustainable Cosmic Culture advocate and a Champion of Tolerance under the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance. She believes in the crucial role of civil society in making a difference, as she acts to promote a bottom-up approach to create a socioeconomic impact, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Purpose of the "Women-We Can" Conference



Amidst socioeconomic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the rise in suicide, emotional distress, loss of jobs and increase in domestic violence, the "Women-We Can" team sought the compelling call for action to overcome the challenges and focus on the future from a woman's perspective. The Conference on "Women and COVID-19: Challenges, Opportunities and The Way Forward" will bring together game-changers and exponential thinkers to light the spark of change as they inspire hundreds of women waiting for a beacon of hope. The initiative is taken by women - for women and youth - of course, with the presence of influential men.



Attendance



There will be no cover charge for attendance of this conference. Thus, family members, men, and teenagers are welcome to partake. "Women We Can Conference" 1.0 will be held virtually via Zoom and it will be streamed live via social media platforms. For details, see website www.womenwecan.com.



This significant and purposeful initiative will only stand to rise even higher with your participation. The two-day event will feature exponential thinkers and game-changers from around the world. In addition to the keynote speeches and round table discussions. Furthermore, this conference will feature an exhibition showcasing women entrepreneurship, art, and literary works.



Please join the conference; learn and contribute so that empowerment may be highlighted, preserved and fostered.



Registration @ www.womenwecan.com

Facebook: women_wecan

Instagram: women_wecan

Linkedin: womenwecan



Malak Trabelsi Loeb (PhD)

Malak Trabelsi Loeb

00971585943932



www.womenwecan.com



