Bridlewood Insurance Now Offering Assistance with Medicare Enrollment from Oct. 15 Through Dec. 7

Bridlewood Insurance, the Industry leader in Medicare assistance, is offering assistance with Medicare enrollment from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.





Medicare sends out information each year to recipients only about their existing plan, essentially leaving you on your own. Because many Medicare plans change from year to year, and new plans may be available in your area, you may not know if there might be a better plan for you. With the help of a knowledgeable, well-trained Bridlewood agent, you will be kept informed of these changes. Bridlewood agents are not salespeople, they are problem solvers. They present the information for customers to make an informed decision and do not stop there. “The sale is just the start of the relationship,” says Jeffry Wetzel, President and CEO of Bridlewood Insurance Services Inc. “Our agents stay in constant contact with their clients from the first day until the last.”



Bridlewood is headquartered in San Diego, has 500+ agents across 27 states all with the same commitment and care to your insurance plan. Bridlewood’s agents are independent contractors and go through rigorous training and certifications each year, so they are knowledgeable about the different plans from all the major insurance carriers.



One of the biggest concerns that many seniors face is finding the best plan to cover their prescription drugs. Generally, there are five Tiers of drugs: Tier 1 and 2 cover generic drugs, Tiers 3 and 4 cover brand name drugs, and Tier 5 covers specialty drugs, which tend to be very expensive and are usually lifesaving. Each year the prescription drug plans can change the formulary of covered drugs, the copays and deductibles, and the premiums for their plans. In many areas, there are 30-40 different prescription drug plans, all with different premiums, and varying drugs that are covered. By working with a Bridlewood agent, they will help you sort through all those plans, and help you select the most appropriate plan based on the medications you take. For those people using insulin, there are many plans that now cover certain brands of insulin at $35 - $45 per month. Additionally, those undergoing kidney dialysis now have the opportunity to enroll in one of the cost saving Advantage plans, that was previously unavailable to dialysis recipients.



It does not cost the customer anything extra to use the services of a Bridlewood Insurance agent, and you can truly benefit from the surplus of information provided by these agents.



Jeffry Wetzel began the journey in forming Bridlewood Insurance 12 years ago when his mom called for help with Medicare during an open-enrollment period. She told him how the plans change every year and she wanted to make sure she was still on the right plan. When Mr. Wetzel called the agent who signed up his mom multiple times with no answer, he decided to do his own research and got in touch with UnitedHealthcare in San Diego. He sat through a training class to gather information, and after a discussion with the rep. who did the training, he was told he should consider becoming a Medicare agent. Mr. Wetzel explained how eye-opening it was to realize just how many people need help with this complicated topic. He founded Bridlewood Insurance six years ago, bringing his wife and daughter into the business as well. Bridlewood’s primary objective is that the agent should do what is right for the customer every time. He saw first-hand how many agents focus on just signing people up, making their commission, and then disappear.



Bridlewood Insurance sets itself apart. They send monthly newsletters to their customers, giving them a hometown feel. The newsletters contain articles of interest for seniors, jokes, puzzles, a list of client’s birthdays and some personal notes from that agent, which ensures a personal connection. The agents are not just around during the Annual Enrollment Period, but they keep in touch with their customers year-round, forming these relationships to ensure longevity. Bridlewood Insurance continues to grow exponentially, while keeping true to the core values at the forefront of their business. San Diego, CA, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- October 15 through December 7 each year is the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, when Medicare participants have an opportunity to review their current plan(s) and make changes if necessary. The agents are not just around during the Annual Enrollment Period, but they keep in touch with their customers year-round, forming these relationships to ensure longevity. Bridlewood Insurance continues to grow exponentially, while keeping true to the core values at the forefront of their business.

