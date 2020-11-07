Forge: One Agency, Two Areas of Expertise

Vince, the founder of the Forge agency, is going back to basics with his agency. He's narrowing everything down to two core services: copy and PR. He believes these two are more connected than people might think and uses elements of each in the other.





Vince got his start in the nonprofit world.



Forge seeks to use it’s skills to make real change for brands and musicians; Vince believes “if it’s not getting real results, it’s not marketing.”



It took Vince three years to get here, but now that he is, he couldn’t be happier. Currently, Vince, the founder of Forge Agency, is spending his days working on publicity strategies and writing marketing copy for his clients. Over the last few years, Vince has tried his hand at offering several marketing services, but has recently had the revelation that he should double down on what he’s good at and ignore the rest, “Which really is a no-brainer,” he says.



Vince started out running his own nonprofit-adjacent project and working on other people’s projects, usually for free. That’s where he learned Instagram, which makes up one component of his Becoming Well-Known Publicity Retainer. He began writing professionally when a local professional found his blog and put him to work.



Like Instagram and writing, Vince fell into press pitching and publicity through his (now former) mantra that whatever his clients need, he’ll figure out a way to do. He got good at it quick, coming into it with solid experience running a press strategy for himself.



Vince works with a lot of musicians, but believes publicity can help out any brand. And he believes that words matter, that, “copy can make all the difference, can lead to or lose a sale.” This attention to copy serves him will in his own business, as well as in press pitching. He says, “press pitching is all copy when it comes down to it,” and adds that he believes that means his core services are not too disparate after all.



Vince Martellacci

vince@mercurycontentmarketer.com

925-993-7425 (text only)

Forgecollective.agency San Francisco, CA, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the dual focus of publicity and copywriting, founder Vince Martellacci is betting against conventional advice to focus on one thing.Vince got his start in the nonprofit world.Forge seeks to use it’s skills to make real change for brands and musicians; Vince believes “if it’s not getting real results, it’s not marketing.”It took Vince three years to get here, but now that he is, he couldn’t be happier. Currently, Vince, the founder of Forge Agency, is spending his days working on publicity strategies and writing marketing copy for his clients. Over the last few years, Vince has tried his hand at offering several marketing services, but has recently had the revelation that he should double down on what he’s good at and ignore the rest, “Which really is a no-brainer,” he says.Vince started out running his own nonprofit-adjacent project and working on other people’s projects, usually for free. That’s where he learned Instagram, which makes up one component of his Becoming Well-Known Publicity Retainer. He began writing professionally when a local professional found his blog and put him to work.Like Instagram and writing, Vince fell into press pitching and publicity through his (now former) mantra that whatever his clients need, he’ll figure out a way to do. He got good at it quick, coming into it with solid experience running a press strategy for himself.Vince works with a lot of musicians, but believes publicity can help out any brand. And he believes that words matter, that, “copy can make all the difference, can lead to or lose a sale.” This attention to copy serves him will in his own business, as well as in press pitching. He says, “press pitching is all copy when it comes down to it,” and adds that he believes that means his core services are not too disparate after all.Vince Martellacci925-993-7425 (text only)