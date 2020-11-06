PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lancaster Theological Seminary

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches National Search for President


Lancaster, PA, November 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lancaster Theological Seminary has launched a national search to find its 12th president to succeed the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch. Lytch retired at the end of June after nine years as president of the 195-year-old graduate school of theology.

The Seminary’s Board of Trustees is looking for an experienced, mission-oriented leader in higher education who is visionary in outlook, collaborative in approach and an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.

AGB Search, a Washington-D.C.-based firm specializing in executive searches for higher education, is consulting in the search.

A 10-member Presidential Search Committee, representing trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community leaders, will review applications and identify finalists for the Board of Trustees to consider. The Rev. Dr. Monica Dawkins-Smith, a trustee and LTS alumna, is chair of the Presidential Search Committee. To receive full consideration, applicants should submit all materials by Jan. 6, 2021.

Information on the search is posted on the Presidential Search webpage (lancasterseminary.edu/PresidentialSearch). Lancaster Seminary’s Board of Trustees plans to select the new president in time to start in July 2021. The incoming president will work closely with Interim President Dr. David Rowe during a brief period of transition.
Contact Information
Lancaster Theological Seminary
Meg Graham
717-290-8702
Contact
www.lancasterseminary.edu

