Press Releases Angel Flight NE Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Angel Flight NE: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Randolph Partners with Non-Profit Angel Flight NE

Give a Pair, Change a Life Holiday Campaign Helps Fund a Flight.





For each sunglass purchase made at www.RandolphUSA.com from November 1 - December 31, 2020, Randolph is donating to Angel Flight NE to help support their lifesaving missions. Each flight that Angel Flight NE coordinates costs approximately $300 so support from Randolph will ensure that patients have access to life-saving medical care especially during this difficult and unprecedented times.



“Angel Flight NE is honored to be the charity recipient of their Give a Pair, Change a Life Holiday Campaign,” said Larry Camerlin, President and Founder of Angel Flight NE. “With Randolph’s support, we’ll be able to ensure that our patients can access the care they need.”



Randolph has deep ties to the Aviation industry, as a supplier of Authentic Aviator sunglasses to the US Military since the 1970’s to this day. “With aviation in our heritage, Randolph is thrilled to be giving back to this amazing organization,” says Peter Waszkiewicz, Randolph CEO.



About the video -

To share the word, Randolph has produced a short film to tell the story of Angel Flight NE President, Father Larry Camerlin, on his first Angel Flight NE mission back in 1996. The video by Colony Video, showcases a little girl and her mother taking a life-saving flight to medical care outside of their local area. The end of the video shows current-day Larry on a new mission, and the little girl from his very first flight all grown up.



About Angel Flight NE

Since 1996, Angel Flight Northeast (AFNE) has helped coordinate air transportation for patients and their families to access life-saving medical care outside of their local area. The organization is comprised of over 400 active volunteer pilots who combine their love of flying with the spirit of grassroots volunteerism by flying patients and their families to the critical health care they need. Air transportation is provided in private aircraft by volunteer pilots as well as through partnership with commercial aviation partners so that children and adults may access lifesaving medical care free of charge. Earth Angels generously donate their time and vehicles to transport patients to and from the airport / medical facilities. AFNE is also a vital mode of transportation for organs, blood and for patients awaiting organ transplants. The organization also make compassion flights and provide air care wherever there is a compelling human need. AFNE has coordinated patient missions to more than 190 different health care facilities in 33 states. To learn more about AFNE’s services, visit www.angelflightne.org or call 800-549-9980.



About Randolph USA

Randolph Engineering have been handcrafting some of the world’s finest sunglasses just outside of Boston since 1973. Every pair of Randolph’s sunglasses, including their award-winning Aviators, are made by hand in Randolph, MA in a 200+ step process over 6 weeks. Visit www.randolphusa.com to learn more. North Andover, MA, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This holiday season, Randolph is proud to be supporting Angel Flight NE, a non-profit organization providing free air transportation to patients in need of lifesaving medical care outside of their geographic area.For each sunglass purchase made at www.RandolphUSA.com from November 1 - December 31, 2020, Randolph is donating to Angel Flight NE to help support their lifesaving missions. Each flight that Angel Flight NE coordinates costs approximately $300 so support from Randolph will ensure that patients have access to life-saving medical care especially during this difficult and unprecedented times.“Angel Flight NE is honored to be the charity recipient of their Give a Pair, Change a Life Holiday Campaign,” said Larry Camerlin, President and Founder of Angel Flight NE. “With Randolph’s support, we’ll be able to ensure that our patients can access the care they need.”Randolph has deep ties to the Aviation industry, as a supplier of Authentic Aviator sunglasses to the US Military since the 1970’s to this day. “With aviation in our heritage, Randolph is thrilled to be giving back to this amazing organization,” says Peter Waszkiewicz, Randolph CEO.About the video - https://youtu.be/mTZgJdJdNRE To share the word, Randolph has produced a short film to tell the story of Angel Flight NE President, Father Larry Camerlin, on his first Angel Flight NE mission back in 1996. The video by Colony Video, showcases a little girl and her mother taking a life-saving flight to medical care outside of their local area. The end of the video shows current-day Larry on a new mission, and the little girl from his very first flight all grown up.About Angel Flight NESince 1996, Angel Flight Northeast (AFNE) has helped coordinate air transportation for patients and their families to access life-saving medical care outside of their local area. The organization is comprised of over 400 active volunteer pilots who combine their love of flying with the spirit of grassroots volunteerism by flying patients and their families to the critical health care they need. Air transportation is provided in private aircraft by volunteer pilots as well as through partnership with commercial aviation partners so that children and adults may access lifesaving medical care free of charge. Earth Angels generously donate their time and vehicles to transport patients to and from the airport / medical facilities. AFNE is also a vital mode of transportation for organs, blood and for patients awaiting organ transplants. The organization also make compassion flights and provide air care wherever there is a compelling human need. AFNE has coordinated patient missions to more than 190 different health care facilities in 33 states. To learn more about AFNE’s services, visit www.angelflightne.org or call 800-549-9980.About Randolph USARandolph Engineering have been handcrafting some of the world’s finest sunglasses just outside of Boston since 1973. Every pair of Randolph’s sunglasses, including their award-winning Aviators, are made by hand in Randolph, MA in a 200+ step process over 6 weeks. Visit www.randolphusa.com to learn more. Contact Information Angel Flight NE

Barbara Sica

978-794-6868



www.angelflightne.org

Larry Camerlin, President



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Angel Flight NE