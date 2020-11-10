Press Releases Procure Analytics Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Procure Analytics: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Procurement Advisors Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Procure Analytics

Procurement Advisors LLC, North America's leading and most data-forward group purchasing organization for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies, announces its new name, logo, and website as part of a comprehensive rebranding campaign.





Over the past several years, Procure Analytics (“PA” for short) has set its sights beyond a typical GPO by developing an online purchase reporting system that makes member spend visible, accountable, and actionable. PA’s high-touch, client-centric approach in delivering this system achieves needle-moving results, appealing to both existing and new members. PA has a robust investment pipeline of cutting-edge technology projects and continues to be the industry’s technology and service thought-leader.



PA has experienced 139% year-over-year membership growth, marking 750+ member companies, managing $1 billion of spend in 15,000+ locations across North America with 99%+ member retention.



“This year’s growth in new PA members demonstrates the power of our high-service model that blends actionable reporting with an engaged team,” said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics, “and we are proud to mark this milestone with a rebrand that affirms our commitment to setting the standard for our industry.”



With the global economy focused on saving every dollar possible, PA’s platform provides its member companies the leverage and support to efficiently manage and save on the smaller - but critical - spend categories of MRO and packaging supplies. Empowered by the launch of its new name and new website, PA is focused on advancements in procurement technology that will transform how GPOs create member value.



Procure Analytics combines its members’ buying power to negotiate market-leading pricing, terms, and services through its preferred supplier contracts. Members receive fee-free program implementation and ongoing services that deliver continuous savings and act as an extension of the members’ procurement teams.



Operational news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:



- Procure Analytics’ member portal is now active, where members can access Domo reporting, including self-guided dashboards and state-of-the-art analytics.



- Billy Medof, formerly President of Georgia-Pacific’s corrugated packaging business, has joined the PA team as COO and more than a dozen Data Analysts and Account Managers have been added to the staff to scale and execute upcoming company initiatives.



About Procure Analytics



Procure Analytics is the leading data-driven group purchasing organization specializing in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) and packaging supplies. Leveraging $1B+ in buying power, on-site implementation methods, and a dedicated team of 100+ procurement managers and data analysts, PA drives bottom line savings for member companies. PA’s analytical and reporting tools offer the insight needed to manage MRO and packaging spend – all at no cost to members.



For more information, visit Atlanta, GA, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Procurement Advisors, North America’s leading and most data-forward group purchasing organization for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies, launches a comprehensive rebrand in response to significant investments and a rapid broadening of its analytical offerings. The change in company name to Procure Analytics reflects its high-touch, data-driven procurement solutions.Over the past several years, Procure Analytics (“PA” for short) has set its sights beyond a typical GPO by developing an online purchase reporting system that makes member spend visible, accountable, and actionable. PA’s high-touch, client-centric approach in delivering this system achieves needle-moving results, appealing to both existing and new members. PA has a robust investment pipeline of cutting-edge technology projects and continues to be the industry’s technology and service thought-leader.PA has experienced 139% year-over-year membership growth, marking 750+ member companies, managing $1 billion of spend in 15,000+ locations across North America with 99%+ member retention.“This year’s growth in new PA members demonstrates the power of our high-service model that blends actionable reporting with an engaged team,” said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics, “and we are proud to mark this milestone with a rebrand that affirms our commitment to setting the standard for our industry.”With the global economy focused on saving every dollar possible, PA’s platform provides its member companies the leverage and support to efficiently manage and save on the smaller - but critical - spend categories of MRO and packaging supplies. Empowered by the launch of its new name and new website, PA is focused on advancements in procurement technology that will transform how GPOs create member value.Procure Analytics combines its members’ buying power to negotiate market-leading pricing, terms, and services through its preferred supplier contracts. Members receive fee-free program implementation and ongoing services that deliver continuous savings and act as an extension of the members’ procurement teams.Operational news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:- Procure Analytics’ member portal is now active, where members can access Domo reporting, including self-guided dashboards and state-of-the-art analytics.- Billy Medof, formerly President of Georgia-Pacific’s corrugated packaging business, has joined the PA team as COO and more than a dozen Data Analysts and Account Managers have been added to the staff to scale and execute upcoming company initiatives.About Procure AnalyticsProcure Analytics is the leading data-driven group purchasing organization specializing in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) and packaging supplies. Leveraging $1B+ in buying power, on-site implementation methods, and a dedicated team of 100+ procurement managers and data analysts, PA drives bottom line savings for member companies. PA’s analytical and reporting tools offer the insight needed to manage MRO and packaging spend – all at no cost to members.For more information, visit procureanalytics.com Contact Information Procure Analytics

Heather Cooprider

404-902-5373



procureanalytics.com

For direct contact, heather.cooprider@procureanalytics.com

Attached Files MRO & Packaging Purchasing Program Overview of Procure Analytics' MRO group purchasing and packaging strategic sourcing programs. Filename: PA_MRO_Packaging_Programs.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Procure Analytics