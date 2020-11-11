Fidelis Freight Transport Services Reports Exploding Growth with 735% Hike Year-Over-Year

To learn more about Fidelis Freight, visit their website at www.fidelisfreight.com. Jacksonville, FL, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the challenging economy of these uncertain times, many companies are struggling to stay afloat. For one asset-based trucking company based in Jacksonville, Florida, the exact opposite of this is happening. Fidelis Freight Transport Services (FFTS), a division of Fidelity Freight, was formed just two years ago but is already experiencing tremendous success. Q3 reports show the company’s year-over-year growth at 735%, followed by year-over-year growth of over 1175% in October.After the launch of FFTS, its team spent their first twelve months testing, innovating and reinventing in order to dial in the winning formula that’s led to their success this year.In order to meet the new demands created by this rapid growth, the company has been focused on hiring, adapting and continuing to expand. In doing so, the team quickly identified the need to balance their entrepreneurial mindset of innovation with a focus on process-driven business practices in order to sustain the success long term.“We’re fortunate to have a team of professionals who thrive on change,” explained Michael O’Leary, Founder of FFTS. “We’ve worked to develop an organizational structure that supports both the entrepreneurial energy required for growth and the focused attention required to meet our day-to-day operational needs.”As the company projects continued growth, its attention has been actively turned toward identifying and engaging resources which will support that growth. Key areas of consideration include compliance, client support and market awareness.“We don’t see an upper limit to our potential, but we do recognize that our success is defined by the people we attract to join our team,” added O’Leary. “Our goal is to create the best opportunities in the industry for both our staff and our contractors.”To learn more about Fidelis Freight, visit their website at www.fidelisfreight.com.