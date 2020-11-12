Diamond Painting House Planning an Expansion to Physical Retail

Press Releases Diamond Painting House Press Release Share Blog

The company typically runs sales through the year, passing on value to their customers and drawing new people into the hobby. This helps to drive up interest for diamond painting and keep their stock moving quickly all year long. If they are capable of bringing that same level of value and customer commitment to the physical retail side of things, then they may be able to stay in that business for the long term. Miami, FL, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While Diamond Painting House has focused primarily on the digital retail space so far, the company is looking to expand beyond the online retail sector. Their plans include growth into the physical retail sector, engaging with customers on a more personal level and reaching people with the hobby who have never even heard of diamond painting.The company has seen significant growth online as their website has gone live and is reaching more and more people all the time. They have managed to build a customer base and grow quickly, providing for their customers an extensive collection of diamond paintings to choose from and one of the largest such collections on the internet.The expansion into retail stores makes sense for them, as they have enjoyed significant growth online and would benefit from a physical retail endeavor. The hobby itself is growing as well, reaching new peaks of interest and customer engagement not previously seen.This rapid growth for the hobby is due to a growing social media presence and online community as well as a renewed interest in all kinds of at-home activities and hobbies during this time of pandemic. The continued growth is not expected to slow down anytime soon, which is why it may be an ideal time for Diamond Painting House to expand now and try to reach physical stores with their product.Why Physical Retail Might Be RiskyAny company trying to break into the physical retail sector would have an uphill battle in front of them due to the tight economic conditions. The job market is experiencing a downturn across the globe, but certain niches are flourishing. Where many conventional businesses are having to shut down, hobby businesses are seeing some increased interest.Businesses like adult coloring books, cross stitch, at-home art kits and diamond painting have all seen dramatic increases in customer engagement, social media interest and even sales. This is why Diamond House Painting is looking to step out into the physical side of things and test the waters.The company heads are confident that they are making the right move, as the market seems poised for more competition, especially as a growing number of consumers venture out into stores for some therapeutic shopping. Retail therapy and diamond painting art therapy are how many people these days are unwinding, and with so many people stressed out now, the physical retail expansion of this hobby seems like a safe bet.What Diamond Painting House Has to OfferThere is plenty of competition for diamond painting online stores but less on the physical side. Diamond Painting House is able to offer its customers a huge selection of diamond art paintings , encompassing a range of subjects, including nature, cityscapes, Christmas themes, animals and mythology. They even offer their customers the option to customize and design their own paintings, using photographs of their own.Their customer-first approach is making them a top choice for diamond painting enthusiasts. They are known for their responsive service, quick delivery, and competitive prices. All of the paintings they sell are guaranteed to be high quality.They also sell a range of tools for diamond painting, like prestige diamond pens, tons of colorful drills, specialty tools and more.The company typically runs sales through the year, passing on value to their customers and drawing new people into the hobby. This helps to drive up interest for diamond painting and keep their stock moving quickly all year long. If they are capable of bringing that same level of value and customer commitment to the physical retail side of things, then they may be able to stay in that business for the long term. Contact Information Diamond Painting House

