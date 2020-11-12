Unique New Device to Self-Monitor COVID-19 Risk During Delay Between Tests, from Centers for Age Control Inc.

Few people are able to take a COVID-19 test every day or even every week or month. A negative result can be useful on the day of the test, but a person will not know if infected later. The COVID-19 HealthMeter™ reduces that risk with daily noninvasive physiological self-monitoring of 16 COVID-19 indicators and risk factors, including functional age vs. birth age, high frequency hearing loss, mental confusion, short term memory, lungs, blood oxygen, heart rate, blood pressure, body fat, etc.





The COVID-19 HealthMeter™ is built on technology of the global cloud-based AgeMeter® Functional Age Test for longevity therapy and research; now on four continents, North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and at Harvard Medical School.



Among its deadly effects, COVID-19 harms many of the same abilities that are harmed by aging. Every AgeMeter Functional Age test result happens to also be a COVID-19 risk factor or indicator. Centers For Age Control added additional COVID-19 tests to complete the COVID-19 HealthMeter.



The AgeMeter Global Cloud Database is anonymously updated every time each test is taken anywhere in the world. Therefore, every test and every viewing of previous tests has results based on calculations using the latest content of the AgeMeter Cloud Database.



That connectivity has also helped to enable optional remote monitoring of COVID-19 HealthMeter tests by healthcare providers for personnel or clients in companies, hotels, nursing homes, etc.



No supervision of the test subject is required. Video and audio guidance explain each test.



See more details on the COVID-19 HealthMeter and the AgeMeter and links to related scientific studies and reports at



- CDC COVID-19 page link.

- NIH link on high frequency hearing loss as a COVID-19 indicator in some asymptomatic people.

- Harvard Medical School link with expanded list of COVID-19 symptoms.

- NIH link on Silent hypoxia, explaining how some people appear to be asymptomatic for COVID-19 while having dangerously low blood oxygen.

- A link on Hypoxemia, explaining how some people compensate for low blood oxygen with a potentially unhealthy faster heart rate.

- A medical journal link explaining how COVID-19 can induce permanent short term memory loss, muscle injury, brain injury and other damage.



Other Key AgeMeter features and benefits:



- Advances aging reversal research worldwide as a perpetually expanding global aging study via AgeMeter Cloud Database.

- The AgeMeter can be foundational for age research with its database approach that can be customized.



