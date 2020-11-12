Community Leaders, Philanthropists and Business Activists Join Forces to Launch the Black Entrepreneur Initiative

Press Releases The Lonely Entrepreneur Press Release Share Blog

The



Persistent systemic economic inequalities have created a staggering wealth gap for Black Americans with profound ramifications. And while many businesses struggled because of COVID-19, 41 percent of Black-owned businesses were driven fully out of business. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is intent on fundamentally altering this dynamic, by helping 100,000 Black business owners become stronger, more confident, capable and resilient business leaders.



Everyone Plays a Role

“Working for social and economic justice is something everyone can agree upon, and everyone has a role to play,” said Ebony Young, President of The Lonely Entrepreneur 501c3, the non-profit behind the Black Entrepreneur Initiative. “The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is bringing together corporations, philanthropies, business leaders and communities with Black entrepreneurs to do the hard work that needs to be done. Together, we will rewrite the future for Black entrepreneurs, Black economics and the Black community as a whole.”



The Black Entrepreneur Initiative has assembled a



Community and Business Leaders



Lyneir Richardson: former head of economic development for Senator Cory Booker and Executive Director of Rutgers Center for Urban Economic Development



Bishop Mitchell Taylor: Brooks Astor and NYC Martin Luther King Award Winner



Jason Fields: Wisconsin State Representative (D)



Dr. Tonya Matthews: Crain’s Michigan’s 100 Most Influential Women, Assoc. Provost for Inclusive Workforce Development, Director of STEM Learning Innovation Center



Dr. Joynicole Martinez: Director of Research - World Woman Foundation, WBAF Senator for the United States, USA Chairperson for Housing & Development



Stephen & Sterling Carter: authors of Best Seller Principles to Build a Million-Dollar Business



Media Personalities and Athletes



Cathleen Trigg-Jones: Emmy Award Winning Journalist and Actress (Madam Secretary, House of Cards, Homeland)



Erik B: hip-hop legend and actor (Blue Bloods, CBS)



Willy T. Ribbs: pioneering race car driver who broke the color line in Formula One, Indy Car and NASCAR and star of Netflix hit “Uppity”



Len Elmore: former NBA player, ESPN Broadcaster, Agent, President of the NBA Retired Players Association, Columbia University Professor



Dale Moss: former NFL player, entrepreneur and star of The Bachelorette (ABC)



“The time for waiting is over, the time to act is now,” said Bishop Mitchell Taylor, noted community leader and activist representing Queensbridge, New York City’s largest housing project. “Strengthening Black entrepreneurs means building community wealth, building localized resources, and building a foundation of business skills and knowledge that will endure for generations.”



The Black Entrepreneur Initiative was established in partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur, a New York-based 501c3 with a mission to empower 1 million entrepreneurs around the world.



“Being an entrepreneur is hard enough. Black entrepreneurs have had to overcome fundamental inequities on their path to success,” explains Michael Dermer, Founder of The Lonely Entrepreneur. “With The Black Entrepreneur Initiative we will help ensure the talent, desire and drive within the Black community is no longer suppressed by the system. Together we are going to unleash the limitless possibilities of 100,000 Black entrepreneurs.”



For more information on the Black Entrepreneur Initiative or to become a corporate sponsor or ambassador please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/BEI



About The Black Entrepreneur Initiative

Founded by a multi-racial coalition of community and business leaders, the Black Entrepreneur Initiative is a nationwide program dedicated to offering Black entrepreneurs’ access to foundational business-skill-building tools and resources delivered through The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community. The Black Entrepreneur Initiative is provided through the generous donations of corporate and community partners and is administered through the non-profit operations of The Lonely Entrepreneur. For more, please visit https://lonelyentrepreneur.com/BEI



About The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)

